The Dignity of Age and Legacy of Bamanga Tukur: Rebuttal to Social Media Irresponsibility

Adebayo Sarumi

In a world increasingly driven by instant validation and digital theatrics, where virality often trumps veracity, we must draw a line — firm and luminous — against the weaponisation of social media to ridicule, shame, and denigrate those who have served their nation with distinction.

It is with deep concern, and a profound sense of responsibility, that I condemn the recent social media post targeting elder statesman Alhaji (Dr.) Bamanga Tukur, a revered icon of Nigerian public service and international business. The post, which took the form of a photograph showing the 89-year-old elder statesman in a wheelchair, was accompanied by sanctimonious reflections — thinly veiled in faux humility — meant not to edify, but to denigrate. This act, disguised as a philosophical life lesson, is nothing short of a malicious attempt to mock the natural and noble process of ageing.

Let it be said without equivocation: there is absolutely nothing shameful about growing old. In fact, to age is a privilege — one not granted to all. Wrinkles are not a cause for ridicule, but the imprints of wisdom earned. Fragile limbs are not a sign of weakness, but the echo of decades spent in labour and service. Old age is not a curse — it is a crown. And when worn by a man like Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, that crown glows with honour, accomplishment, and an enduring legacy.

The act of sharing his photograph in such a context — bereft of respect, empathy, or appreciation for his towering contributions — is cruel, indecent, and utterly irresponsible. It is emblematic of a disturbing trend in the digital age: the rise of virtual mobs who derive morbid pleasure from tearing down venerable figures from the safety of anonymity. Social media, though a powerful tool for connection, has become a haven for character assassins, emboldened by likes, shares, and faceless applause.

But no barrage of online contempt can erase Alhaji Bamanga Tukur’s indelible mark on Nigeria’s history.

As General Manager/CEO of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) from 1975 to 1982, his tenure was marked by visionary infrastructural transformation. Under his leadership, the NPA saw the construction of the Calabar Port, Tin Can Island Port, and the third wharf extension at the Lagos Port Complex in Apapa — projects that redefined Nigeria’s maritime landscape. He was instrumental in modernizing port operations, reducing turnaround times, increasing cargo throughput, and encouraging private sector participation. These reforms laid the groundwork for the more efficient, investment-friendly port systems we benefit from today.

In the late 1970s, Alhaji Bamanga Tukur made a groundbreaking achievement by becoming the first African to be elected Vice President of the International Association of Ports and Harbours (IAPH), a renowned global trade association representing seaports worldwide, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. This esteemed organization plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of ports and maritime trade globally.

Beyond his exploits in public service, Tukur is the founder of the Africa Business Roundtable (ABR), a platform that catalyzed private sector-led growth across the continent. His vision for regional integration, trade facilitation, and good governance directly contributed to the conceptual foundation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). Through ABR, he brought together African business leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders to chart a course toward economic transformation.

Alhaji Bamanga Tukur’s legacy is not confined to boardrooms or bureaucratic corridors. He stepped into the political arena, was elected Governor of the then Gongola State in 1983, served as Minister of Industries from 1993 to 1995, and rose to become the National Chairman of the then ruling party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from 2012 to 2014 — a testament to his political acumen and capacity for leadership.

He was also elected Chairman of the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD) Business Group in 2002, advancing the cause of African development on global stages. His accolades are many: the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON), the Commander of the Order of the Mono (COM), and an honorary Doctorate Degree in Law from Benue State University.

And today, at 89, though physically slowed by time — as all humans will eventually be — Alhaji Bamanga Tukur remains a towering figure. He still offers wise counsel to leaders at various levels, commands respect in national and international circles, and continues to inspire generations with his story of resilience, excellence, and patriotic service.

It is therefore morally reprehensible and deeply disappointing that such a man would be made the subject of social media mockery. Those who participated in this denigration have only displayed their own ignorance, for a man’s legacy is not defined by the chair he sits on in old age, but by the pillars he built in his prime.

This episode brings to the fore the urgent need for stricter regulation of the social media space. Freedom of expression must never be a license for digital cruelty. The sanctity of old age must be preserved. Our digital platforms must become spaces of dignity and constructive engagement, not arenas of mockery and malice.

To the perpetrators of this act, we say: reflect, not on the fragility of an elder’s limbs, but on the strength of his legacy. You will age too. And may you do so with half the honour, accomplishment, and dignity that Alhaji Bamanga Tukur has earned.

To Alhaji (Dr) Bamanga Tukur, we say: thank you. Thank you for a life of service. Thank you for your sacrifices and your vision. Thank you for showing us what true leadership and commitment look like. Nigeria stands taller because of your contributions. Your place in history is secured — not in viral posts, but in the hearts of grateful citizens and the annals of national progress.

May the Almighty continue to preserve your life, grant you strength in your twilight years, and bless you with peace, fulfillment, and enduring joy. Amen.

.Adebayo Babatunde Sarumi is former Managing Director/CEO, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)