Okpebholo’s Poor Approach to Insecurity in Edo

The perceived poor approach to insecurity by the Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, on assumption of office, may have led to the worsening insecurity in the state, which fuelled the March 27 lynching of a group of travellers in Uromi.

The governor has been accused by his opponents of not being proactive to the issue of insecurity since he assumed office in November 2024.

Though the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, had temporarily suspended the state government-owned vigilante services in the state shortly before the September 21, 2024 governorship election, the residents of the state had expected Governor Okpebholo to restore it in view of the deteriorating insecurity in the state.

Many believe that the governor ignored the security measures put in place by former Governor Godwin Obaseki because he obviously did not want to continue with any programme initiated by his predecessor, and this led to the complete collapse of security in the state.

Since last year, herdsmen and kidnappers have taken over the bushes in the state, unleashing mayhem and agonies on the people.

While Edo people were complaining that their people were being killed and women brutally raped either on their farms or on their way to fetch water from the streams and rivers, the governor did little or nothing to improve security.

The state government did not also do anything to pacify the farmers whose livelihoods were torn apart when their farms were ravaged by herdsmen.

However, when the people took laws into their hands, their misplaced aggression led to the gruesome killing of the travellers, which forced the governor to rush to Kano on a condolence visit.

Though while commending the governor on his efforts in trying to prevent reprisals over the Uromi killings, and making efforts to compensate the families of the victims, family members who have lost their loved ones and their farms to herdsmen’s attacks and kidnapping in the state also want him to do same for them.

Most importantly, he should apply the same efforts in stopping the heinous crimes being committed by herders and kidnappers in the state, which inflamed passion and led to the avoidable March 27 incident.

Finally, he should immediately unban vigilante services in order to address the security challenges in the state.

