Elisha Attai: Empowering African Women

This is the story of a visionary who, driven by a deep-seated belief in fairness and equality, sought to create a space where African women could thrive and lead. From being a media consultant to championing women’s leadership and President and Founder of the African Women in Leadership Organisation, Elisha Attai’s journey began with a singular, transformative moment: the realisation that the power of connection and mentorship could fuel a revolution. AWLO, a beacon of hope and solidarity, has since bridged continents and broken barriers, empowering women to step into their rightful places of influence.

The story of African Women in Leadership Organisation (AWLO), a movement led by Dr Elisha Attai that has transcended its humble beginnings to become a powerful force for change across Africa and beyond, is one of hope, determination, and the unwavering belief in the power of women to change the world.

A man of change and catalyst for progress, Attai has not only lifted the voices of African women but has ignited a global conversation about gender equity, leadership, and the need for societal transformation.

In a recent encounter, he recounts the inception of AWLO which traces back to a moment of quiet but powerful realisation.

“I observed a recurring pattern: women, despite their immense talent and leadership potential, were often isolated in their efforts to succeed,” he begins. “I recall a specific moment when I saw brilliant women struggling to break through systemic barriers, not because they lacked ability, but because they lacked a supportive network to amplify their voices.”

This observation, born from his years as a media consultant, was not merely a passing thought but a seed that would blossom into a pan-African force. He saw not the limitations imposed by society but the boundless potential waiting to be unleashed.

What began as a whisper, was the AWLO conference in Ghana in 2009, a gathering of women hungry for connection. The 2010 AWLC in Abuja, graced by the First Lady of Nigeria, Dame Patience Goodluck Jonathan, was a watershed moment.

In his words, “It wasn’t just symbolic; it sparked real conversations among policymakers and activists. The event catalysed the Women for Change Initiative and propelled the push for the 35% Affirmative Action policy, a testament to the power of aligned influence. The initiative was a game-changer, seeing women’s increased participation in politics and leadership across Nigeria.’’

He recalls, “That energy was infectious. The memory is still vivid. Each subsequent event, each gathering, amplified the need for a unified platform, a space where women could be instrumental to each other’s success.”

His vision was not confined by geographical boundaries. The 2014 Diaspora Conference in Atlanta marked a pivotal moment, a bridge connecting African women across continents.

“Going global opened our eyes to the shared struggles and strengths of African women across borders and how women can be supported in their shared quest for leadership and success. It refined our mission to not just empower women in Africa but to position them for global relevance,” he says, with a gaze reflecting the global impact of this movement.

But why would a man champion such a cause, one might ask? His response is pragmatic and profound, with grace and conviction. “Leadership isn’t a zero-sum game confined to one gender. Men, as part of society and often gatekeepers of power, have a critical role in dismantling barriers and creating opportunities for women. I believe that for women’s leadership to truly flourish, men need to be allies, not just passive supporters, but active champions, and this is at the core of AWLO’s philosophy.”

At the heart of his success is his emphasis on experiential leadership development, an approach that goes beyond theory to practical, real-world application.

Excitedly, recounting how the Leadership Academy has transformed women’s lives by pairing them with real-world projects, Attai narrates with a hearty smile, “One woman went from being a participant to spearheading an iLead club, training students in leadership. Another example is the AWLO-500 project in the Niger Delta, where women entrepreneurs received hands-on mentorship to grow their businesses. These experiences build confidence and competence, turning potential into action. Programs like ‘Awake Africa’ focus on sustainable leadership by transforming women’s knowledge into actionable development projects aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.”

Continuing, “The impact of AWLO is best seen in the success stories of its members. I’ve seen shy women become bold advocates. Others have gone from employees to CEOs, using skills from our workshops. The most profound change, however, is in their mindset. They believe they belong in leadership spaces, and that confidence ripples into their families and communities.”

For a man in an uncharted territory, advocacy for women, Attai’s journey was not without its challenges.

Pondering over the incredulity he faced, he shares, “Initially, there was scepticism. Building trust took time, persistence, and a willingness to step back and let women lead. It was about listening deeply to women and ensuring AWLO was their platform, not mine.”

His humility and unwavering dedication ultimately won over hearts and minds.

Despite the challenges of being a male founder of a women’s leadership organisation, Attai has proven that true allyship is about action, not just words.

With eyes reflecting the joy of a mission fulfilled, Attai reveals that today, AWLO thrives, driven by the very women it empowers. “Seeing them drive it, shaping its direction, leading chapters, and inspiring each other, tells me it’s no longer just my vision; it’s theirs,” he says exuberantly.

“AWLO’s impact is evident in the numbers,” he continues. “Over 1,200 women have graduated from our programmes, and 23 chapters are flourishing. Success stories abound; from Nigerian members launching a cooperative to fund small businesses to Tanzanian members securing funding for girls’ education. But the true measure of success lies in the ripple effect of empowerment, in the women who say, ‘AWLO changed my life.’”

Offering advice for men seeking to be allies, “Listen more than you speak. Amplify women’s voices without trying to control them. Use your influence to challenge biases and open opportunities.”

Looking to the future, Attai says he envisions AWLO as a global force for change.

“African women are adapting to the evolving landscape. AWLO embraces technology for virtual training and focuses on equipping women to lead in green economies and peace-building. Flexibility and innovation will keep us relevant. I want AWLO to be a lasting force that ensures every African woman has the tools and opportunity to lead. Our future impact will be measured by generations of women leaders who trace their success back to AWLO—a legacy of equality and transformation.”

Driven by values of fairness and service, and fuelled by his mother’s and sisters’ resilience, Attai’s passion for empowering women is both personal and universal.

“It’s the ripple effect of empowerment that keeps me going,” he states.

For Attai, whose work extends beyond AWLO, encompassing media, storytelling, and youth mentorship, his words, a call to action to African women, echo: “You are the sun. Your potential is limitless; don’t let anyone dim it. AWLO is here for you—together, we’ll light up the continent.”