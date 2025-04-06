At Next of Kin Series 7, Oche Emerges as Winner

Yinka Olatunbosun

In a suspense-filled atmosphere that birthed the close of Next of Kin Series 7 last Sunday, a winner has emerged. The annual juried art project that commences as a competition and winds up as an art exhibition is built on the need to provide guidance, mentorship and support by Thought Pyramid Art Centre, has been won by Cletus Oche. The grand finale of NOK Series 7 was held last Sunday, March 30, at the Thought Pyramid Art Centre, Ikoyi, Lagos.

This year’s edition witnessed the emergence of twenty selected artists from various artistic categories across the country. The selected twenty artists were reduced to five — Uhule Nguemo Martha, Okeke Maduabuchi, Cletus Oche, Olatunde Emmanuel and Ibrahim Abiola Falilat — after a hard-fought online voting process.

The shortlisted artists presented three of their best works. The winner, Cletus Oche, is a multidisciplinary artist whose practice blends hyperrealism, contemporary and surrealism, resulting in works that are constantly evolving through experimentation. A musician and multi-instrumentalist, Oche integrates the rhythm and emotion of music. His work titled “Dreams of Defiants” is ink on canvas (21 × 30 inches), “Yet I will Be Lifted” (33 × 45 inches, ink, acrylic on canvas) and “Just as We Are (33 × 13 inches ink).

Abiola Falilat, the second runner-up, was the first and only sculpture artist. A Visual Arts graduate from the University of Ibadan, Falilat uses stones to sculpt different visually appealing artworks. She also uses fibreglass, metals, clay, fabric and concrete for her work, exploring themes of curves, nature, softness and memory.

Exhibited also was Uhule Nguemo Martha’s work titled “Where do we go from here” (60 × 60 inches) depicting the struggle of Nigerian youths who graduate, but still wander the street jobless and ready for japa.

There was also a painting by a chemistry graduate-turned artist, Olatunde Emmanuel. His work, titled “Identity Crisis” (33 × 28 inches) depicts the judgmental world we live in, where people believe that their body might be trapping their true nature inside. It speaks to people who now choose their identities based on their feelings. Meanwhile, the human gender is very original, authentic, natural and realistic, which means we are who we are more than who we say we are.

Okeke Maduabuchi, an Auchi Polytechnic graduate from Ebonyi State, presented “Consolation of souls” (48 × 60 inches) which shows that a heart that has touched so many lives will live on, and in those it is loved. The work seeks to canvass for a better society where love leads to togetherness and sharing one’s troubles.

Speaking at the unveiling of the NOK Series 7 winner, Head of Corporate Affairs and Communications of Nigeria Machine Tools, Danyu Aishat, said The company believes in empowering young artists through the Corporate Social Responsibility initiative. “We value the transformative power of arts and creativity. We believe when you have an item, you can make something profound from it. Hence our attraction to art.

“As a manufacturing company, we deal with raw materials and the process of turning raw materials into finished tools and machinery. We believe that every artist can utilize their skills to produce something extraordinary for the world to see,” Danyu said.

The Head of Institutional Sales, Trust Bank, Mr. Samuel Akpenyi, said the bank is happy to partner with Thought Pyramid to provide young artists with a platform to showcase their skills: “We all know that art is a big deal now, as it contributes to the economy. We have positioned ourselves as the bank with an artistic mindset, supporting young talented artists and showcasing them to the world.”

The NOK Series initiative was conceived to contribute to the development of fresh talents. From its inaugural edition in 2018, the platform has given young talented artists the vocal voice, platform and support to achieve big things. It was created to plan and prepare the future of visual art in Nigeria by discovering from the hoard of current emerging visual artists, one who possesses that peculiar artistic originality and creative disruptive with transcending futuristic ability and traits.