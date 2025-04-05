National Police Day: Bayelsa Command Offers Free Medical Services to Residents

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

Hundreds of Bayelsans at the popular Swali Market in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State Capital, yesterday received free medical services from the State Command of the Nigeria Police Force.

The free medical outreach which is in commemoration of the maiden National Police Day, is expected to offer free consultations, blood pressure and sugar check, deworming of children, free reading glasses, Hepatitis B screening and many others.

Apart from the free medical outreach, personnel of the Command also embarked on cleaning exercises at the Swali Market and other public places in the metropolis to celebrate the day in the state.

The cleaning exercise which started from the which started from the headquarters of the state police command climaxed at the Swali Market where the medical personnel from the force offered free medical services to the traders and other Nigerians living around the area.

Speaking during the flag-off of the exercise, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Alonyenu Francis Idu, urged the personnel of the force to be more committed in ensuring social harmony and security in the country.

He said the essence of the free medical outreach and cleaning exercise was to integrate and relate with the communities which have been the fulcrum of the service.

He said: “The President and Commander-in-Chief generously approved April 7th as a national day to celebrate Nigeria Police for the sacrifices and investment it made to ensure national unity and cohesion, in the spirit of that, we need to integrate and relate with the communities which have been the fulcrum of our service.

“Today, what you are seeing here, we are interacting with the people of Swali, offer free medical outreach and clean the environment to enhance environmental health of the people, sanitation is ongoing, medical reviews are being done to further integrate us with the people, I want to use this opportunity to particularly thank the people of Bayelsa State, because for the past one year, the kind of partnership and support we received from them to ensure that the social harmony is in place is not only credited to the police but the people.

“So, we come to relate with them, thank them, I’m sure we all know how Swali was before, and what Swali is now, we all work together with the people to ensure that we interact positively to govern our environment and bring in place the best of the template of the security governance of this environment.

“Men and officers of the Nigeria Police Force should reciprocate the gesture of the president and commander in chief for being the first to recognize the services the police give and the investments they make and sustain to ensure that social harmony prevails in Nigeria.

“In rendering our services, sacrifices have been made, as you’re aware policemen are a first in receiving end of the buffet of violence against society, so many have been killed, many are maimed, many are in very agonising situations in the hospitals,” he said.

Some of the beneficiaries who expressed their appreciation to the Police, including Wameso Okoko, a vendor from Famgbe community said it was her first time getting something free from the police.

“I came here complaining of consistent headaches, catarat and cold and I was tested and given typhoid and malaria drugs. I really appreciate this and happy.

Another beneficiary, Mrs. Remember Agbara, also from Famgbe, who was tested and given eye glass for her troubled sight, said she will now be able to do her house chores without much difficulties.

She expressed appreciation to the Police hierarchy and pray they continue with the outreach frequently so that others like her can benefit.