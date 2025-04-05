Court Restrains PDP from Tempering with Dan Orbih’s South-south Leadership

Chuks Okocha

A Federal High Court in Abuja presided over by Hon. Justice Inyang Ekwo, has issued a restraining order preventing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from interfering with the leadership and activities of the Dan Orbih-led South-south Zonal Working Committee.

The committee was elected on February 22, 2025, in Calabar, Cross River State.

The restraining order was pending the final determination of suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/505/2025, filed by Chief Orbih and his committee members.

The court also restrained the Chief Emmanuel Ogidi-led Caretaker Committee, appointed by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) from parading themselves or functioning as members of the South-south Zonal Working Committee or leaders of the party in the zone.

Justice Ekwo also ordered an expedited hearing of the main suit.

The plaintiffs are represented by Chief Ferdinand Orbih, SAN, while the 2nd, 11th, and 12th defendants are represented by B. F. Folorunsho, and the 3rd to 6th defendants by M. S. Atolagbe.

The 7th to 9th defendants are represented by Eno Idem, SAN.

The case was adjourned to Friday, April 11, 2025, for hearing.