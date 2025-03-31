FAAN MD Attends 1st ACI WGB Meeting as Regional Adviser for Africa 

Chinedu Eze

The Managing Director/Chief Executive of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku has attended her first meeting as the Regional Adviser for Africa at the recently concluded Airports Council International (ACI) World Governing Board meeting in Milan, Italy, at the weekend.

Kuku was nominated for the position at the ACI Africa Conference held in Johannesburg in September 2024.

Chair of the ACI World Governing Board, Mrs. Candice McGraw, formally welcomed FAAN’s MD/CE to the WGB. She highlighted the growing importance of Africa in global aviation and acknowledged Nigeria’s leadership in driving regional progress. The meeting was also attended by Mr. Ali Tounsi, Secretary General of ACI Africa; Mr. Justin Erbacci, Director General of ACI World; and other board members representing various regions worldwide.

FAAN described her appointment as a crucial milestone for Mrs. Kuku and agency, as it signposts FAAN’s growing role in shaping global aviation policies and enhancing the representation of African airports on the international stage.

The ACI World Governing Board comprises 28 CEOs from regional board members, ensuring that the collective interests of ACI’s global membership are represented. The board defines strategic directions for the airport industry, focusing on capacity building and fostering sustainable growth across the global airport community.

Kuku’s participation in the ACI World Governing Board meeting marked a significant milestone in enhancing Nigeria’s influence in global aviation.