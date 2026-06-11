Premiere Academy Wins 2026 Battle of the Energy Titans Contest 

Funmi Ogundare

Premiere Academy, Abuja, has emerged the overall winner of the 2026 Battle of the Energy Titans competition, outperforming 11 other finalists in a contest aimed at addressing Nigeria’s energy poverty through innovative solutions.

The competition, organised by the NNPC Foundation in partnership with the Oloibiri Oil and Gas Entrepreneurship Development Initiative (OLOGED), served as the flagship event of the annual Youth Energy STEAM Festival (YES-Fest) 2026.

Themed ‘Young Innovators Solving Energy Poverty’, this year’s festival focused on equipping students with practical skills to develop sustainable energy solutions for their communities.

A total of 45 schools from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and other parts of the country participated in the competition, with 12 schools advancing to the final stage.

Premiere Academy stood out for its creativity, teamwork and technical expertise, securing the overall best award.

For its victory, the school smiled home with a cash prize of N500,000, the overall best school trophy, as well as educational books and learning materials.

The event also featured the unveiling of the ‘Energy on Wheels’ project for schools, a mobile initiative designed to bring energy education directly to classrooms across Nigeria.

Speaking after the award presentation, the Principal of Premiere Academy, Mr. Chris Akinsowon, described the achievement as a reflection of the school’s commitment to excellence and innovation.

He said the victory further strengthened the institution’s reputation for academic excellence, innovation and holistic education, adding that the students’ performance reflected the quality of instruction and mentorship provided by staff, as well as the support of parents.

Akinsowon also commended the organisers for creating platforms that enable students to excel beyond the classroom, noting that the achievement aligned with the school’s vision of raising confident, innovative and globally competitive leaders.

The Managing Director of the NNPC Foundation, Emmanuella Arukwe, commended the ingenuity displayed by participants, noting that students showcased a range of solutions, including solar-powered devices, clean cooking technologies, mini-grid concepts and waste-to-energy systems.

According to her, “The competition goes beyond being a contest, as it is helping to nurture a new generation of energypreneurs, equipped with the knowledge, skills and confidence needed to drive Africa’s energy future.

Also speaking, Executive Director of OLOGED Initiative, Onome Wilkinson, noted that the festival’s STEAM-based approach encourages both science and arts students to contribute innovative ideas to the energy sector.

She explained that the initiative helps students understand the critical role of energy in powering homes and economies while challenging them to develop practical solutions to energy access challenges.

Among dignitaries at the grand finale were the Chairman of the FCT Universal Basic Education Board, Lady Florence Wenegieme; the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Youth Engagement, represented by his Technical Assistant, Mr. Bolaji Wellington; principals of participating schools and other education stakeholders.

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