AFRICA’S PUBLIC SERVICE REVOLUTION

There is need to invest in tomorrow’s leaders today, argues ENASE OKONEDO

Public service is said to be the engine room of government, and public servants, the architects of policy, the implementers of reform and the custodians of public trust. But what happens when this engine lacks the capacity to drive progress? The result, as seen in many African nations, is a failing governance environment and stunted socio-economic development. Without well-qualified and competent public servants, the risk of policies not being implemented or poorly executed remains high. This expectedly, limits progress towards meeting our socio-economic goals as a nation, breeds further distrust in citizens and leaves in its wake missed opportunities for national development.

Recognising the critical importance of the role that public servants play in ensuring that we, as a nation, progress on the path of social and economic development, it is imperative that investments be made and resources devoted to enhancing and strengthening the capacity of public servants. This should no longer be a wish, but a goal that all those interested in the development of our nation assiduously pursue.

The public servant today needs the skillset of a 21st-century professional, which includes advanced digital literacy skills, critical thinking and problem-solving abilities, policy formulation skills, communication skills, intrapreneurial and growth mindset to foster innovations that lead to transformation, and by no means least, integrity and honour. Sharpening their skills in these and other areas should lead to increased efficiencies, better governance, as well as sustainable development that benefits society as a whole.

Public service requires a mix of technical and critical soft skills. Public servants work at the crossroads of policy and action, meaning they must think strategically, lead effectively, manage stakeholders, and solve problems. Unlike the private sector, they must also navigate complex bureaucracies, drive innovation with limited resources, and make informed decisions aligned with global trends.

For instance, a public servant working in healthcare needs more than medical knowledge; they must understand policy, cultural, religious and other norms that may affect the implementation of policies, stakeholder management, financial literacy, and managerial skills amongst others to ensure sustainable and effective interventions. It is, however, the case that many public servants advance or are promoted into roles that they may not have been prepared for beyond their technical training. Without targeted and specialised manpower development, they may be challenged in dealing with the challenges that come with the role. To enable them to succeed, there is a need to ensure continuous training to ensure they acquire the skills necessary to fulfil their responsibilities, ensuring exposure to best practices, and most importantly rekindling in them the desire for continuous learning. This will put them in good stead to function effectively in a dynamic environment.

The Importance of Targeted Training

Generic training often fails to address the unique challenges faced by public servants. Public sector leadership, unlike its private sector counterpart, must balance multiple stakeholders, drive policy implementation, and uphold transparency and accountability. To navigate these complexities effectively, specialised initiatives focusing on the specific challenges of governance and public administration are essential.

This is where targeted training, like the AIG Public Leaders Programme (PLP), makes a difference. Delivered by the University of Oxford’s Blavatnik School of Government in partnership with the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, the AIG PLP is a prestigious executive education programme designed to equip Africa’s public sector leaders with the skills to drive real change. Through a mix of world-class teaching, real-world case studies, and mentorship from global experts, participants gain critical skills in policy innovation, digital transformation, stakeholder engagement, and ethical leadership. With a strong network of like-minded professionals, programme participants leave the AIG PLP ready to tackle governance challenges, implement reforms, and create lasting impact in their institutions and beyond.

The impact of the training they receive goes beyond individual growth. With the right skills and mindset, public servants can drive real change, making government more efficient, transparent, and accountable. Stronger leadership leads to better policies, improved public services, and a more stable economy. For example, public servants who introduce transparent procurement systems help reduce corruption, attract investment, and create jobs. Those who embrace digital transformation cut costs and improve citizen engagement. This is the ripple effect of targeted training—better leaders, better governance, and a better future for all.

Since 2021, the AIG PLP has trained 237 public servants across Africa, equipping them to drive real reforms in government. Alumni have led projects that improve service delivery, enhance accountability, and strengthen public-private partnerships. Past participants have introduced digital transformation in government, implemented efficiency-driven reforms, and improved public sector institutions. Mohammed Ahmed, a 2021 alumnus, designed and implemented a reform project to bolster Nigeria’s anti-financial crime architecture. His initiative established innovative public-private partnerships that enhanced the use of financial intelligence against serious crimes, incorporating global best practices to create actionable frameworks for interagency collaboration. Another notable example is Engr. Olumayowa Idowu, who improved service delivery at NTA, Abeokuta, by leveraging ICT solutions to address poor signal quality and limited access. His reform enabled NTA Abeokuta to stream content live via an Android app, a redesigned website, and social media platforms, dramatically expanding its audience nationwide and globally.

Mr Idowu Bakare, serving as Assistant Director, Interparliamentary Relations, National Assembly, and President of the AIG PLP Alumni Association, developed a digital platform to modernize Nigeria’s paper-based legislative process. The solution allows lawmakers to submit, track, and access bills electronically, improving efficiency, transparency, and accountability—a critical step toward participatory governance.

These success stories prove the power of targeted training and highlight the need for more targeted investment in public sector talent. With the recent graduation of the fourth cohort of the programme, more public servants are now developing projects to tackle key governance challenges and create lasting change in Africa’s public sector.

Across Nigeria today, we are starting to see the impact across various ministries, departments, and agencies from participants who have completed the AIG PLP programme, creating a movement towards a more efficient, accountable, and forward-thinking public sector.

Nigeria—and Africa’s future depends on empowering our public leaders with 21st century skills to drive innovation and reform. Investing in training and development aimed at strengthening the capacity of public servants will undoubtedly have a profound impact on our nation and on Africa; this is the endeavour that the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation is committed to driving.

Prof. Okonedo is the Vice chancellor, Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos, and Member, Leadership Council Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation