The Resilient Mothers of Chibok

The world remembers them as the Chibok women – mothers whose daughters were torn away by the terrorist group Boko Haram in one of the darkest moments in Nigerian history on April 14, 2014. But on a recent afternoon in Ikoyi, Lagos, they were celebrated not for their loss, but for their resilience. Vanessa Obioha captured the indomitable spirit of these remarkable mothers.

It was easy to spot the women at the gathering in Alliance Française, Ikoyi. Unlike the other well-heeled guests, their modest appearance and northern roots quietly set them apart. Some may have passed them by without a second glance but after the screening of ‘Mothers of Chibok’ a documentary film by the award-winning Joel ‘Kachi Benson’ at the ongoing iREP International Documentary Film Festival, they became the true stars of the day. Most of the attendees wanted their contacts, while others proudly took photos with them.

The ovation they received was more than polite applause; it was a deep acknowledgement of their courage and endurance. These were the few mothers featured in Benson’s documentary, flown to Lagos alongside some of their children. They represented just a fraction of the many Chibok mothers who are still waiting for their daughters’ return. Even before the screening began, their presence was recognised and celebrated by notable figures in the full packed viewing hall like the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole, the Danish Consul General, Jette Bjerrum, and other distinguished personalities.

April 14, 2014, started like any ordinary day for Yana Galang, Ladi Lawan, Lydia Yama, and Maryam Maiyanga. But by nightfall, their lives had changed dramatically. Yana’s daughter Rifkatu, Ladi’s daughter Aisha, Lydia’s sister, and Maryam herself, who was a student at the Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State, were captured in one of the most notorious acts of the terrorist group Boko Haram.

Through the documentary, the audience came to see the humanity behind the headlines—ordinary mothers, each with a unique story of loss, perseverance, and hope. Instead of simply recounting their grief, Benson portrayed these women as faces of courage and resilience, capturing moments rarely shown in the media. In the over one-hour film, we see these women as sole providers for their households. They farm, work tirelessly to raise income, and send their remaining children to school. They laugh, they play, and they carry on with hope, refusing to let their circumstances define them.

Ladi Lawan: The Teacher

For Ladi, whose daughter Aisha is yet to return, the journey has been filled with mixed emotions. As a teacher, weaver, and farmer, she holds her family together with sheer will. “Even when you are laughing, once you remember that your daughter is still missing, the joy will disappear. Sometimes you can’t sleep or eat,” Ladi reflected.

At moments when the weight of loss is overwhelming, she prays and calls her daughter’s name as if she were still there.

Every day, Ladi rises early to teach at school and then heads to the farm, working tirelessly to support her family. Now left with four children, two of Ladi’s daughters have finished school and are married. With the help she has received so far, she has sent her son to university, and her youngest, Asmau, who accompanied her on this trip, is still in primary school.

“If Aisha was here, I wouldn’t have to worry about all these things because she would help with the farm and take care of her younger siblings,” she said, her voice filled with both sadness and pride.

Despite her modest income of just N10,000, Ladi’s belief in education remains unshaken. “My daughter was taken from school, but that doesn’t stop me from sending her siblings to school. I go out of my way to look for money,” she said. “I believe that education is important because it will give them the freedom and liberty that they want.”

Her hope is that ‘Mothers of Chibok’ will reignite the push for the rescue of more girls. “Many think that all the girls have been released, but it’s just a few. The families are still hopeful and waiting for their daughters to return home.”

More importantly, Ladi would love to be seen as a woman of courage and endurance.

Yana Galang: The Unrelenting Leader

Like Ladi, Yana is still waiting for her daughter, Rifkatu, to return. Yana has often led other mothers to welcome their rescued daughters, hoping each time that her child would be among them. The return of every girl brings communal joy but also serves as a stark reminder of those still missing.

A poignant scene in the documentary shows Lydia’s sister’s return. While celebrating her release, the women eagerly ask about the fate of their daughters, desperate for any news. The responses are often heartbreaking. Many of the girls, forced into marriage, face uncertain futures, with some losing their husbands during military raids. Others, like Maryam, return with children.

Yana’s leadership among the mothers has been both a source of strength and heartache. She has kept the memory of their lost daughters alive and mobilized the women to continue demanding answers. But each day without Rifkatu takes its toll. Still, Yana remains unrelenting, driven by hope and the belief that one day, her daughter will walk through their door once more.

Maryam Maiyanga: The Returnee

Maryam’s story differs from the others because she was among the students captured by Boko Haram. Now returned with her son, Ali, Maryam has faced a different set of challenges. The stigma surrounding her return has been difficult to overcome, and Ali, often reserved, faces the burden of his background. In the film, Maryam is shown resuming her education, but she struggles with balancing school fees and hospital bills for her child.

Fortunately, the federal government stepped in, sending Ali to a boarding school where he could live more freely, away from the shadows of his past.

Lydia Yama: The Emotional Return

For Lydia, the wait was filled with unimaginable pain and uncertainty. Her sister, one of the Chibok girls, was finally released in 2022.

“I faced a lot of challenges; from crying to starvation to sleepless nights,” Lydia recalled.

Yet in all of this, her hope remained intact. “Even when people said the girls were no longer alive, I woke up every day believing that my sister would return.”

She described the disbelief that overcame her when she first saw her sister’s picture. “I felt like I lost my mind. I didn’t know how to react. They showed me her picture first before they brought her to me. I was like, is this my reality?”

Her sister returned with two children, and though initially traumatised, she is now adjusting well to life back in the community. Lydia continues to work, quietly supporting her sister’s transition and maintaining hope for the girls who have yet to return.

“Most of our livelihood is farming, that’s what has been keeping us going and coping with the challenges. We want the world to see us as strong women, regardless of what we have been going through,” she said.

While Ladi, Yana, Lydia, and Maryam may not appear on the Forbes List or dominate headlines, their strength and courage over these years are worth celebrating. They embody the resilience of the human spirit and most importantly, the unconditional love of a mother.