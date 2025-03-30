John Agboola Odeyemi Turns 86 April 4

The Obasewa of Ife and a Fellow of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Chief John Agboola Odeyemi, will be 86 on Friday, April 4, 2025.

He is the Chairman and Chief Executive of JKN Limited and JAO Investment Company Limited. He also serves currently on the board of Emzor Pharmaceutical Ltd, Kinley Securities Ltd and Cutler Hammer Nigeria Limited. He served on the Board of a number of other companies and he was the Chairman of Ecobank Nigeria Ltd from September 2006 to March 2010; was Chairman Refuge Insurance Company Limited and Obafemi Awolowo University Investment Company Limited from January 2007 to December 2012. He was also a Director of Oasis Insurance Plc, Multimalt Limited, Sowsco Well Services Limited and Kajola Integrated Investment Company Limited.

Odeyemi was the past President of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, past President of Nigeria Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture and was Chairman, Nigerian Accounting Standards Board 1990 – 1995 and past President, Ife Development Board 1995 – 2004.

He was a member of the National Political Reform Conference February to July 2005; Member of the National Privatisation Council (Bureau of Public Enterprise) October 2004 – October 2006; Member of the Committee on The Assessment and Monitoring of the Millennium Development Goals, June 2005 – October 2006 and was founding Member of the Governing Board of UNESCO Institute of Science, Technology and Innovation Centre in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Odeyemi was honoured by the Federal Government of Nigeria as Member of The Order of The Federal Republic (MFR) in 2005.