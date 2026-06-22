Oluyede Rejects Ekiti Guber Election Result, Alleges Irregularities

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Saturday’s Ekiti State governorship election, Dr. Wole Oluyede, has rejected the result declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), alleging that the exercise was fraught with irregularities.

Oluyede, through his campaign organisation, said the declared result did not reflect the true will and democratic aspirations of the people of Ekiti State.

In a statement issued on Monday by the Director of Media and Communications of the Oluyede Campaign Organization, Chief Sanya Atofarati, the candidate alleged that the election was characterised by vote buying, voter intimidation, harassment of opposition supporters and other practices that undermined the credibility of the poll.

The campaign organisation also alleged that some security operatives failed to maintain neutrality during the election, claiming that their actions and inactions contributed to an atmosphere of fear, intimidation and unfairness in parts of the state.

According to Oluyede, the circumstances surrounding the election suggested that its outcome was predetermined, thereby denying Ekiti voters the opportunity to freely choose their leaders.

He, however, urged his supporters and members of the party to remain calm, peaceful and law-abiding, assuring them that he would pursue justice through all lawful and democratic means available.

Oluyede also called on INEC, security agencies and other relevant stakeholders to uphold the principles of fairness, justice and accountability in order to protect the nation’s democracy.