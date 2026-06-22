Breaking: Keir Starmer Resigns as UK Prime Minister, Labour Party Leader

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has resigned as prime minister and leader of the Labour Party in a statement delivered outside 10 Downing Street.

Starmer said his decisions while in office had always been guided by his commitment to the country, stressing that every choice he made was about “putting the country I love first.”

In his farewell remarks, the outgoing prime minister paid tribute to his wife, Vic, describing her as a “rock” and thanking her for her support throughout his time in public office.

He also spoke about his family, saying he wants to be “the best dad I can” to his children, whom he described as his “pride and joy.”

The resignation has triggered speculation over who could succeed Starmer as Labour leader and become the next prime minister.

Among those being considered is Andy Burnham, who is expected to return to Westminster today to be sworn in as the Member of Parliament for Makerfield after winning a recent by-election.

Burnham’s return to Parliament has increased attention around his possible role in Labour’s future leadership arrangements.