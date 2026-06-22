110bn SUVs Procurement: Respect Separation of Powers, Pro-Democracy Group Tells Critics of N’ Assembly

A pro-democracy group, the Advocates of Social Justice for All (ASJA), has warned civil society groups and critics of the National Assembly over the controversial N110 billion reportedly spent on the procurement of official vehicles and support allowances for lawmakers in 2023, to stop undermining the institution of the Parliament.

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos had, penultimate Wednesday, declared that the sum of N40 billion used to procure 360 Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) for members of the House of Representatives, and 109 SUVs for Senators; and the sum of N70 billion used for support allowances for the newly inaugurated members of the 10th National Assembly, as appropriated in the 2022 supplementary budget, did not meet the standard procurement laws.

Declaring the appropriation and expenditure of the total sum of N110bn by the National Assembly as “unlawful”, Justice Yellim Bogoro ordered the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, “to ensure that all future procurements or expenditure of public funds by the National Assembly comply strictly with due process requirements and are also guided by the principles of transparency, accountability and value for money.”

Two weeks after the judgment, the plaintiff in the matter, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), in a statement, insisted that members of the National Assembly must refund the said N110 billion to the Federal Government coffers.

But in a statement issued on Monday, ASJA questioned the recent judgment of the court which reportedly declared the expenditure unlawful, arguing that the ruling raises significant constitutional issues concerning the operational autonomy of the legislature.

The statement signed by the group’s Executive Director, Dr. Torkuma Asongo, said that the National Assembly, as an independent arm of government, possesses the constitutional authority to make budgetary provisions necessary for the effective discharge of its legislative responsibilities.

According to the group, the procurement of official vehicles for federal lawmakers should not be interpreted as an act of extravagance, but rather as a necessary measure to enable legislators effectively carry out oversight functions, constituency engagements, committee assignments, and other official duties across the country.

“The National Assembly remains one of the critical institutions of democracy, and its members require adequate operational support to effectively discharge their constitutional mandate. Official vehicles for lawmakers should be regarded as essential tools for legislative work rather than luxury items,” the statement read.

The group also criticised the call by SERAP for the refund of the funds, describing the move as premature and potentially capable of generating unnecessary institutional tension.

It argued that rather than exerting public pressure on the legislature, concerned parties should allow the judicial process to run its full course, including any appellate proceedings.

ASJA further emphasised the importance of upholding the doctrine of separation of powers, cautioning against actions that could undermine the independence and integrity of the legislature.

“The principle of separation of powers is fundamental to constitutional democracy. While accountability and transparency remain essential, care must be taken to ensure that the constitutional independence of the legislature is not eroded through undue interference or public sensationalism,” the group warned.

ASJA urged civil society organisations and other stakeholders to approach issues concerning the National Assembly with objectivity and restraint, noting that sustained efforts to delegitimise the parliament could weaken democratic institutions and diminish public confidence in governance.

The group therefore called for continued respect for the National Assembly as the country’s foremost representative institution, insisting that strengthening democratic institutions remains essential to Nigeria’s democratic consolidation.