One Injured as Rocks IED Explodes in Lagos Commercial Area, CP Assures Residents of Safety

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Mr Fatai Tijani, has assured residents that a commercial area in Lagos, remains safe following a bomb explosion suspected to be an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), which triggered brief panic in the area.

Tijani gave the assurance on Monday while addressing journalists at the scene of the incident at the Shoe Materials Market in Mushin, after security operatives carried out a comprehensive sweep of the environment.

According to him, the police received information about an explosion and immediately deployed Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) operatives to cordon off and secure the area.

“We promptly deployed our EOD team after receiving reports of an explosion. The area was cordoned off and thoroughly searched,” he said.

He explained that preliminary findings indicated that the explosion was caused by an Improvised Explosive Device planted under a vehicle.

Tijani said the device was placed beneath the passenger side of the vehicle and detonated when the engine was started.

“The IED was under the vehicle by the passenger side. It exploded when the vehicle was started,” he stated.

According to him, one person sustained injuries in the incident and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

He said that the victim was in a stable condition.

The commissioner added that after a detailed sweep by EOD experts, no additional explosive devices were discovered in the area.

The police commissioner urged members of the public, especially residents and traders in the affected commercial area, to remain calm and resume normal activities.

Tijani also stated that remnants of the explosive device had been recovered and taken for forensic examination as investigations continued.

He urged residents to remain calm and disregard rumours suggesting widespread insecurity in Lagos, describing these as false and misleading.

The police boss reaffirmed the command’s commitment to ensuring the safety of lives and property across the state, warning criminal elements to stay away from Lagos.

Also speaking with journalists, the Baale of Oke Mushin Community, Mr Tajudeen Faronbi, said the incident occurred in the early hours of Monday while he was observing his morning prayers.

“Early this morning, around one o’clock, while I was praying, I received a call that something unusual had been seen. When I got there, I saw a vehicle and people were afraid to go near it,” he said.

He explained that due to the sensitivity of the situation, he immediately contacted the Area Commander and other security authorities, who quickly mobilised officers to the scene.

According to him, dozens of police officers, about 35 operatives, were deployed to secure the area, while additional backup units were also drafted to ensure order and prevent residents from approaching the scene.

Faronbi said the swift response helped to calm tensions and prevent what could have escalated into panic within the community.

He added that security operatives later cordoned off the area and took control of the situation, moving in to assess the suspicious vehicle and safeguard residents.

He noted that the identity and ownership of the vehicle remained unclear, adding that residents were unable to confirm who parked it or its purpose. (NAN)