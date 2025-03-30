Eid-el-Fitr: Sultan Declares Today as Celebration Day

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has declared today, March 30, 2025, as the day for the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan.



The declaration followed the report of the National Moon Sighting Committees, which confirmed the sighting of the crescent moon in several locations across the country.



The Sultan, who is also the President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCSIA), congratulated the Nigerian Muslim Ummah on the occasion and wished them Allah’s guidance and blessings.



He further explained that the crescent Moon was sighted and confirmed by seven Emirs in Nigeria.

“The report received by moon sighting committees added that Emir of Argungun, Zazzau, Shehu of Borno, Emir of Daura, Emir of Dutse, all confirmed the moon sighting in their various locations,” he said.



He urged Muslims to continue praying for peace, progress, and development in the country and wished them well during and after the celebration.

With this declaration, Muslims across Nigeria will celebrate Eid-el-Fitr today, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.