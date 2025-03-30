  • Sunday, 30th March, 2025

Eid-el-Fitr: Sultan Declares Today as Celebration Day

Nigeria | 50 minutes ago

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has declared today, March 30, 2025, as the day for the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan.


The declaration followed the report of the National Moon Sighting Committees, which confirmed the sighting of the crescent moon in several locations across the country.


The Sultan, who is also the President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCSIA), congratulated the Nigerian Muslim Ummah on the occasion and wished them Allah’s guidance and blessings.


 He  further explained that the crescent Moon was sighted and confirmed by seven Emirs in Nigeria.
“The report received by moon sighting committees added that Emir of Argungun, Zazzau, Shehu of Borno, Emir of Daura, Emir of Dutse, all confirmed the moon sighting in their various locations,” he said.


He urged Muslims to continue praying for peace, progress, and development in the country and wished them well during and after the celebration.
With this declaration, Muslims across Nigeria will celebrate Eid-el-Fitr today, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.