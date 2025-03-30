Atiku, Northern Senators, House, Kano Govt Condemn Edo Killings, Seek Prosecution of Perpetrators

*Police debunk rumour of attack on Igbo passengers in Kano

Chuks Okocha, Juliet Akoje in Abuja, Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-City, Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto and Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

A former vice president and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election, Atiku Abubukar; the Northern Senators Forum and the House of Representatives have condemned the killing of 16 travellers, said to be hunters, at Udune Efandion in Uromi, Edo State.



However, the Kano State Police Command has dispelled a rumour circulating on social media platforms alleging an attack on an 18-seater bus carrying Igbo passengers in the state.

The Kano State Government and the Edo community leaders living in Kano, including Sarki Edo in Kano, Fred Akhigbe, and the Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Professor Abdullahi Sale, have condemned the Edo killings.



The former Governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has also described the incident as “shocking and disheartening.”

The tragic incident, which occurred last Thursday along the Uromi/Ubiaja Road, has sparked calls for justice.

The Edo State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Moses Yamu, had on Friday announced the arrest of 14 suspects in connection with the killing.



According to the police, a truck transporting 25 travellers from Elele, Rivers State, was intercepted by a vigilante group in Uromi.

“During the stop, some travellers were found with locally made dane guns, which raised suspicion among the vigilante members,” Yamu explained.

He said tensions escalated when some vigilante members raised the alarm, accusing the travellers of being suspected kidnappers.



According to him, the claim quickly fuelled mob action as enraged community members and passers-by attacked and lynched 16 of the occupants.

“The truck conveying them was also set on fire,” Yamu added.

He explained that police operatives from the Uromi Division rescued 10 of the travellers, two of whom had sustained injuries.



In his reaction, Atiku, who condemned the killings through his media office, also sent his condolences to the families of the victims.

He said justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done to restore public confidence in the country’s security institutions.



Similarly, in a statement issued in Abuja by the Chairman of Northern Senators Forum, Senator Abdul’aziz Yari, the lawmakers described the incident as “deeply disturbing and saddening.”

He said, “These individuals, who were travelling to the Northern part of Nigeria, were tragically stereotyped as Fulani kidnappers and brutally murdered in a despicable manner.



“We strongly condemn this heinous act, which is a clear violation of the fundamental human rights of the victims.

“We urge the Edo State Government to take immediate action to identify and prosecute the perpetrators of this gruesome murder,” Yari explained.



In a separate statement released on his social media handle, Tambuwal expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives, extending his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.

Tambuwal, who represents Sokoto South senatorial zone in the Senate, urged security agencies and relevant authorities to launch a comprehensive and impartial investigation into the incident, calling for swift justice for the victims.



On its part, the House of Representatives, in a statement issued yesterday by its spokesman, Akin Rotimi, described the killing as a grave violation of human rights and the rule of law.

The lawmakers acknowledged the directives of President Tinubu and Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State, instructing security agencies to conduct an urgent investigation.



Meanwhile, the Kano State Government, in a press statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Ibrahim Waiya, said the killing of the travellers must be met with an unwavering response from security and judicial institutions.



“The Uromi tragedy, sadly, is not an isolated event but part of a broader and alarming trend of vigilante violence across the nation. This culture of impunity can only be countered by decisive action—both punitive and preventive—to reestablish the rule of law,” the commissioner added.



Also speaking at a press conference yesterday in Kano, the Chairman of the Edo Community in the state, Mr Phillip Tomoh, alongside Akhigbe, described the attack as unlawful and unwarranted.

“We strongly condemned the incident that occurred in Uromi, Edo State, where travellers (hunters) were attacked and killed”

Similarly, the state Chairman of NAHCON, Professor Abdullahi Sale, has expressed sadness over the killing, insisting that Nigerians must embrace one another as brothers and sisters for national development.



In a statement, the Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), SP Haruna Kiyawa, promised that an investigation has commenced into the source of the fake news, to bring those responsible to justice.