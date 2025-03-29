South-east Governors Push for Tinubu to Honour Humphrey Nwosu

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The five governors of the South-east have resolved to meet with President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to request for a befitting national honour for the former National Chairman of the defunct National Electoral Commission (NEC), Late Prof. Humphrey Nwosu.

This was coming as the former ArchBishop of Enugu Anglican Diocese, Rt. Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma, has carpeted Senator Adams Oshiomhole and the entire Senate for accusing Late Nwosu of annulling the June 12th 1993 presidential election in the country.



The Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo and Minister of Works, Dave Umahi who represented President Ahmed Bola Tinubu at the funeral of late Nwosu stated this in Anambra at the weekend.

Soludo who spoke during the church service to mark the burial of Nwosu said: “We must learn to change our style and devise a style of dialogue to get what we need from the government at the centre and not through fighting and attacks.

“For us in Anambra and the Old Aguata Union made up of the 45 communities in the three local government areas we shall honour and celebrate our son.



“After the funeral we the South-east Governors would meet with the President over the national honour to our brother and we are sure that he will grant us that request,” Soludo said.

Umahi on his part explained that: “Mr. President has so much value for our brother Prof. Humphrey Nwosu and in his message we are celebrating him for his profound contributions to the Nigeria democracy and we shall continue to cherish him and his achievements.



“This is because he played very vital roles in the evolvement of the Nigeria democracy and governance and while we were here the Secretary to Government of the Federation called to ask how we are and he told me that the family made two requests and after discussions it would be granted and when that is done I will communicate to your governor about the outcome,” he noted.

Also, Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti observed that: “Nigeria’ is celebrating an icon of our democracy and that is why I came to join my brother Prof. Charles Soludo to honour this great Nigerian who wrote his name in the sand of time and I pray that at the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ it would be a triumph for our brother, Late Prof Humphrey Nwosu.”

While delivering the homily, Bishop Emmanuel Chukwuma in his message described Senator Adams Oshiomhole’s statements rejecting any honour for Prof. Nwosu as nonsensical.

“That statement by Oshiomhole is nonsensical because Humphrey Nwosu did not annul the June 12th election and former President Babangida has owned up that he annulled the election.

“Until Nigerians apologise to Late Abiola and late Humphrey Nwosu their spirits will not rest.

“Again what is happening in the North is because Nigerians are yet to apologise to Ndigbo and that is why the spirit and Igbo blood will continue to cause Boko Haram.

“Whether you honour Prof. Humphrey Nwosu or not we shall honour our own brother and for the position of the Senate is highly very unfortunate and I know it is because Humphrey Nwosu is Igbo,” he said.

Bishop Of Aguata Diocese Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. Samurai Chukwudi Ezeofor who also spoke during the service lamented what he described as the hopeless fate of the Nigerian nation contending that those dreams and aspirations of the country have been shattered.

“This country has also produced men and women that would have liberated Nigeria such as late Prof Humphrey Nwosu, but today professors rig election for school dropouts and drug barons and you say that this country will be good.

“Our politicians have bastardized our university education and they decide who would be Vice Chancellors of our Universities and the position of Vice Chancellor has become a political appointment.

“Prof. Chinua Achebe wrote a book titled: ‘There Was A Country’ – but I say there is a country and in that book our brother lamented about the loss in the country and NIgeria has lost the essence of or dreams and I don’t know if the cause is from our politicians.

“Prof. Wole Soyinka at the then University of Ife lamented that his generation is a wasted generation while late musician Sunny Okosun asked ‘which way Nigeria’ and one wonders what he would have sang had it been that he is alive today,” he said.

Present at the funeral include the 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, former governor of Imo State Chief Emeka Ihedioha and Senator Victor Umeh of Anambra Central Senatorial District.

Bayelsa: Diri Warns against Planned Mega Rally By Wike’s Loyalists

*FCT minister berates governor, says security alarm baseless, shameful*No plan to stoke trouble in Bayelsa, group declares

Chuks Okocha, Wale Ajimotokan in Abuja and Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has raised the alarm that the purported mega rally and inauguration of a group loyal to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, is capable of igniting a crisis in the state.

However, reacting to the allegation, Wike urged Diri to face governance and stop stocking up baseless and shameful security alarms on a purported mega rally in his support.

The FCT Minister through his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, he would have informed security agencies by himself if indeed he was going to attend any rally.

He described as unfortunate that a governor with all the security apparatus available to him could go on national television on mere suspicion of people planning a rally, which is their right to hold.

Also, the factional South-South Zonal Secretary of the PDP, George Turnah, dismissed the security concerns raised by the governor over the rally in support of President Bola Tinubu and Wike, scheduled to be held in Yenagoa, Bayelsa in April.

Diri warned those planning such gatherings to have a rethink, saying his administration would not tolerate any act likely to disrupt the peace and order being enjoyed in Bayelsa State.

The governor, while cautioning about the looming danger and plot to breach the peace, urged security agencies, Commanders, youths, elders and traditional rulers to be on the alert and take all legal measures to ensure the state is not thrown into crisis.

Speaking during separate meetings held with the Bayelsa Elders Council as well as the 37th session of the State Security Council (SSC) in Yenagoa, the state capital, Diri said holding such event at a time the political crisis in Rivers State had heightened ethnic tensions could degenerate into conflict in neighbouring Bayelsa.

He said the warning was imperative given that the FCT Minister had “threatened to cause crisis in PDP-governed states”, adding; “Any attempt to import the Rivers State political crisis into Bayelsa will be resisted.

“I urge security commanders in the state to be on the alert. Parents and traditional rulers should discourage their wards and children from being used by unscrupulous elements to cause trouble in the state.”

Maintaining that the peaceful disposition of the Ijaw people should not be misconstrued for cowardice, Diri said the state would not allow a faceless group to foment trouble in Bayelsa, which is the homeland of all Ijaw people.

He said, “As you are aware, we have threats from our sister state. The political crisis there is threatening us and we will not allow what is happening there to come into Bayelsa State.

“We had in our party a renegade, who has decided to form a parallel PDP in Bayelsa State, working with an ex-governor.

“The party in our state suspended him for gross misconduct and for now he is not a member of our party in Bayelsa State.

“He was a part of the kangaroo PDP South-south zonal congress that was rejected by the National Working Committee of our party and he is threatening the peace of this state.

“This is not Rivers State. Bayelsa is the cradle of every Ijaw man. I have always said that being peaceful is not cowardice. We are very courageous and we can stand up for the truth at all times.

“Every public facility owned by the Bayelsa State government cannot be used except with the express approval of the state government.”

He therefore urged all the people and residents of Bayelsa to continue maintaining the prevailing peace in the state in order to sustain its socio-economic growth and development.

In his remarks, Chairman of the Bayelsa Elders Council (BEC) and immediate past Deputy Governor of the State, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah (rtd), praised the governor for his administration’s developmental strides.

He pledged that the Council would always work to support the administration’s efforts at developing Bayelsa and ensuring the state enjoys peace and stability to move forward.

The rally is being organised by the former secretary of the PDP in the South-south geopolitical zone, George Turnah whose re-election was quashed by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

Meanwhile, Wike’s aide insisted Nigerians were free to express their support for anyone, anywhere and anytime, asking; “Is this how much the governor is afraid of Wike? Can the governor stop people from holding rallies in the State if they want to?”

He described as ridiculous that a governor had to summon Security Council and Bayelsa Elders Council meetings to discuss issue of suspicion of people planning a rally for Wike, asking; “Is this how childish governance in Bayelsa State has become? Must he use Wike as cover up for his failure in governance and politics?”

Olayinka also flayed Diri that it never dawned on him that Bayelsa was not Rivers State or FCT, when he was running after Wike, seeking support for his reelection.

“When he was seeking reelection, this same Diri was brought to Wike, like a thief in the night. He was brought by the Minister of State for Petroleum, Senator Lokpobiri. David Lyon came with him then.

“As he was kneeling down, begging Wike to support him, he (Wike) was telling him, ‘No, don’t do that, you’re a governor, don’t do that.’

“Shamefully, the same Wike has now become someone he goes about disparaging, just to cover up his inadequacies. So obvious that some people don’t have conscience and its unfortunate,” Olayinka said.

The rally is scheduled in Yenogoa on April 12 under the umbrella of New Associates.

Meanwhile, the factional South-South Zonal Secretary of the PDP, George Turnah, dismissed the security concerns raised by the governor over the rally in support of President Bola Tinubu and Wike, scheduled to be held in Yenagoa, Bayelsa in April.

Turnah, who Diri earlier stated had been expelled from the party, also defended his association with Wike, declaring that there was right to freedom of association and peaceful assembly in Nigeria.

In a statement by his Media Assistant, Kelvin Loveday, Turnah expressed disappointment over Diri’s comments, assuring that he remains loyal and committed to the Ijaw cause.

As an Ijaw man, Turnah stated that his political group was only interested in mobilising support for Tinubu’s administration in the South-south zone, devoid of ulterior motives and any plan to cause chaos.

According to him, the new political group, The New Associates, would be officially launched in Bayelsa on April 12, 2025, adding that arrangements were in top gear to ensure a hitch-free outing, including formal notifications to relevant security organisations in the state as required by law.

He frowned on what he described as the “undue politicization” of the proposed rally, maintaining that ethnicity has no place in politics.

On his election as the PDP Zonal secretary, he queried why it was problematic if he occupied a position meant for a son of the soil of Bayelsa or Ijaw, wondering if he was not qualified to be so elected.

Turnah reminded the governor that the Ogbia leaders and elders he had asked to call him to order were the same leaders who, in 2019, requested that he should not support the governor’s ambition at the time, a request he said he ignored.

He reiterated that he was not only a member of the PDP but also a serving zonal secretary of the party in the South-south, wondering which other office the governor was accusing him of occupying if he was truly not a member of the PDP.