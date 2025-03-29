Shi’ites: FCT Police Commissioner Condemns Unprovoked Attack on Security Operatives

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Ajao Adewale, has decried the unprovoked attack on security operatives by members of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), also known as Shi’ites.

Adewale said that on 28 March 2025, at approximately 2:20pm, the FCT Police Command received a distress call reporting a violent assault on security personnel by IMN members armed with firearms, cutlasses, catapults, sticks, stones, petrol bombs, and other lethal weapons in the Banex Area, Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse 2.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, FCT Command, Josephine Adeh, a Superintendent of Police, said: “Upon swift deployment to the scene, police and security personnel encountered intense gunfire from the attackers, resulting in the serious injury of three security operatives.

“They were promptly transported to the National Hospital, where one was tragically pronounced dead.”

Adeh disclosed that 19 suspects had been arrested in connection with the incident, while others managed to escape.

The spokesperson added that normalcy had since been fully restored, and investigations were ongoing to ensure that all perpetrators were brought to justice.

The CP emphasised that actions are being implemented to apprehend those responsible for this heinous act.

Adewale further warned that attacks on security operatives, who risk their lives to protect citizens, will not be tolerated.

He urged residents to remain calm, cooperate with law enforcement agencies, and report any suspicious activities to the Command.