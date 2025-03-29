Musawa Promotes Pan-Africanism, Regional Integration

Charles Ajunwa

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, has reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening cultural ties with Uganda.

She also expressed commitment to promote pan-Africanism and foster greater regional integration.

Musawa made this known in Abuja, when a 27-man delegation comprising senior military officers from Uganda paid her a courtesy visit. In a statement by her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Nneka Anibeze, the minister who was represented by the Head of Department, Cultural Industries and Heritage, Anamah N.U.B, stated that Nigeria and Uganda have a long-standing relationship which dates back to the 1960s, with both countries sharing similar historical experiences, including struggles with colonialism, ethnic civil crises, and religious differences.

“The ministry is pleased to be one of the locations you chose for your study tour because it is our mandate to present, preserve and promote Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage.

“In terms of cooperation, Nigeria and Uganda have signed several bilateral agreements, including a Technical Aid Corps agreement in 1988, a bilateral Trade Agreement in 1990, and Technical Cooperation in 1990 to mention but a few. The two countries have also collaborated on regional and international issues related to peace, security, trade, and economic development.”

Muaswa, also highlighted its ambitious plans to develop Nigeria’s creative economy, with a focus on innovation, entrepreneurship, and job creation. She emphasised the importance of cultural exchange and cooperation between Nigeria and Uganda.

“Our mandate is to present, preserve, and promote Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage. In line with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the ministry is committed to achieving economic growth and job creation through our skills acquisition and capacity-building programmes across the six geopolitical zones of the federation.”

The minister told the officers that the ministry has also concluded work on a revised Nigeria cultural policy, which aims to actualise its mandate with its 8-point agenda to drive the creative economy. This initiative, she said, is geared towards making Nigeria Africa’s creative capital by 2030.

Earlier, Major General George Igumba, who led the Ugandan delegation, said the visit marked a significant milestone in the bilateral relations between Nigeria and Uganda.

Igumba said that the officers who were drawn from the states, Ugandan communities and other African countries, came to study a variety of issues, militating against national security.

The delegation was presented with a paper on the ‘Effects of Colonialism on Cultural Heritage’, highlighting Nigeria’s history, geography, tradition, and cultural heritage.

The collaboration between Nigeria and Uganda is a significant step towards pan-African affiliation, promoting cultural exchange, tourism, and economic cooperation among African nations.