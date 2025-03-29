‘Handle It Africa’ Pledges Assistance for Local Creatives, Supports Talent with $1,000

A platform connecting African creatives,

‘Handle It Africa’, has reinforced its commitment to supporting local creatives, just as it awarded a $1,000 grant to Temi-Ami Williams at She Creates 2025.

‘She Creates’, which held in partnership with the British Council, sought to empower young women in the creative industry.

Williams, a creative entrepreneur and producer of Ireti, a short film inspired by her personal battle with cancer, secured the grant after winning an impromptu pitch session designed to provide support for emerging creative projects.

According to the organisers of the event which held at the British Council building in Ikoyi, Lagos, ‘She Creates’ was designed to elevate the voices of young women in the creator economy by fostering collaboration, sharing industry insights and offering direct opportunities for growth.

In her remark, a member of Handle It Africa Team, Adejoke Adedapo, reaffirmed the platform’s commitment to building communities where women and creators at large can access the resources necessary to scale their craft.

“We believe in the power of collaboration and the importance of providing platforms that enable creatives to thrive. This grant is just one of many steps in our mission to support the industry,” she stated.

The Head of Arts at British Council Nigeria, Brenda Fashugba, who acknowledged the progress made in empowering women within the creative space, however, noted that challenges remain in ensuring equitable access to critical resources.

“We are committed to affirmative action and ensuring that women across all regions have the opportunities they need to bring their creative visions to life,” she said.

A key highlight of the evening was a fireside chat moderated by Tope Sanni, featuring a distinguished panel of industry leaders, including Yolanda Okereke, Nora Awolowo, Ify Mogekwu and Adetutu Laditan.

The discussion centred on the importance of women asserting their presence in the industry, breaking barriers and proving the viability of their ideas.

The panelists encouraged attendees to embrace their unique perspectives, emphasizing that individuality is an asset in the rapidly evolving creator economy.

The Country Director of British Council Nigeria, Donna McGowan, commended William’s ingenuity as she presented her the $1,000 grant, following her outstanding performance at the impromptu pitch session that saw her delivered in few minutes.

Williams’ performance was judged by a live vote from other creators in the room where she emerged top choice.

Reflecting on the event’s success, the Founder of Handle It Africa, Olufemi Oguntamu, assured the audience that the initiative will have a lasting impact on participants.

“It’s incredible to see the energy, passion and collaborations that have come out of this gathering. The impact doesn’t stop here, each of these women will go on to shape the creative industry in powerful ways. We remain committed to championing platforms and communities that support creators to thrive.

”The event aligned with this year’s International Women’s Day theme of accelerating action. In keeping with this vision, Handle It Africa ensured that She Creates 2025 was not just a conversation but a catalyst for change, directly supporting a creative project to come to life. The organizers look forward to seeing the winner’s project and the continued success of all participants in the creative industry,” he stated.