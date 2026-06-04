2027: El-Buba Warns against One-Party State, Backs Adebayo for 2027

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

A renowned cleric and Convener of the Initiative for a Better and Brighter Nigeria, Prophet Isa El-Buba, has thrown his weight behind the presidential aspiration of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) leader, Prince Adewole Adebayo.

He warned that Nigeria risks democratic decline if it drifts into a one-party state.

Speaking at an SDP stakeholders’ gathering yesterday, El-Buba described the event as a significant moment in the nation’s political evolution and urged Nigerians to rally behind leaders capable of restoring public confidence and repositioning the country.

The cleric expressed concern over what he described as the worsening condition of the country despite its vast human and natural resources, lamenting persistent insecurity, poverty, unemployment, and social injustice.

According to him, years of poor leadership have denied millions of Nigerians, particularly young people, access to opportunities, quality education, and economic advancement.

“Nigeria is blessed with abundant resources, intelligent people, nd great potential, yet millions still suffer from insecurity, unemployment, poverty, and injustice,” he said.

He stressed that the country’s challenges require collective action and renewed commitment to nation-building.

“Now is the time that we need to join forces together to rewrite history. Nigeria cannot continue to go through pain, frustration, and clueless leadership,” El-Buba stated.

The cleric warned against any political development that could undermine democratic competition, insisting that justice, equity, and fairness are indispensable to national stability.

“Nigeria cannot go into a one-party state. Every system survives by justice and equity. Oppression is never the pathway to stability, and peace cannot thrive in the midst of injustice,” he said.

Declaring support for Adebayo’s presidential ambition, El-Buba said members of his movement would mobilise support for the SDP leader ahead of the 2027 elections.

He argued that Nigerians seeking genuine national renewal must support leaders committed to rebuilding the country’s institutions and values.

The clergyman also criticised the culture of vote-buying and political inducement, saying Nigerians had become more politically conscious and would no longer mortgage their future for short-term benefits.

“Nobody will buy the conscience of Nigeria with money or a bag of rice. Nigerians are tired, and it is time to recover the glory of our country,” he said.

He expressed optimism about the future even as he described the current political moment as an opportunity for national rebirth and the emergence of purposeful leadership capable of addressing the country’s longstanding challenges.