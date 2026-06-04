GCSS Borokiri Emerges Winner of NLNG’s  Science Contest in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Government Com-prehensive Secondary School (GCSS), Borokiri in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has emerged the winner in the 2026 NLNG Science contest held in the state.

This was announced at the end of the grand finale of the science contest organised by the Nigeria LGN Limited (NLNG) in partnership with the Rivers State Ministry of Education, and the Science Teachers Association of Nigeria (STAN) in Port Harcourt.

It was observed that seven schools participated in the intense contest with questions taken from mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, com-puter science, and a wildcard.

The GCSS won the first position with 57,189 to defeat Niger Delta Science School (NDSS), which took the second position with 49,135 points. The third position was clinched by Enitonia High School, Port Harcourt, with a total of 47,686 points.

Other participants included Government Secondary School, Eneka (4th position), Community Secondary School, Rumumasi (5th position), Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Borokiri (6th position), and Comprehensive High School Alesa, Eleme (7th position).

The 1st to 3rd winning schools were gifted various science laboratory equipment, science textbooks, and other undisclosed benefits. Also, they got personal brand-new laptops, science books, and other incentives.

Similarly, three schools at the competition emerged as winners in the science project exhibition. While Government Girls Secondary School, Oromenike, took first position in the category with an 83.3 average score, Comprehensive Secondary School, Ogidigba, came second, and Government Girls Secondary School, Finimah, took third position.

Speaking earlier in her welcome address, NLNG’s General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Sophia Horsfall, said the programme serves as a genuine catalyst for excellence, adding that the firm redesigned the competition to strengthen foundational knowledge in mathematics, ICT, physics, chemistry, and biology across a much broader scope.

Horsfall said that as the world keeps evolving, so has the vision for the competition.

According to her, “We have transitioned it from being a science quiz into a science contest. We need students to be able to apply their knowledge about science in solving real-world problems. The world has enough fast talkers. It is now time to empower the problem solvers who will drive our technological future.

“Our goal is to go beyond the textbooks, sparking the critical thinking and innovation that our world so desperately needs. The journey to this grand finale has been a rigorous test of skill and resilience. Over the past few weeks, senior secondary schools with students such as yourself from across the state have navigated the challenging Olympiad and championship stages.”

She added that: “With fierce competition and exceptionally high standards, the 2026 edition carries a renewed mission, powering tomorrow through science and innovative solutions. So, when I look at the young girls here today representing their schools along with the boys, it gives me a particular sense of pride.”

Horsfall recalled that a few years ago it was an all-girl team win, but stressed that innovation has no gender and talent has no limits.

“For our world to find the solutions it needs, the brilliance of students everywhere in this room is required. Our finalists, when you look at your projects or get asked questions during the contest, do not just see it as a competition but as a blueprint for the future.”

In his goodwill message, the Rivers State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Peters Nwagor, commended the management of the NLNG for its unwavering commitment to the advancement of education and scientific development in Nigeria, saying that through initiatives such as the science contest, NLNG continues to invest in the future of young people and the sustainable development of the nation.

Noting the theme of this year’s competition as ‘Powering Tomorrow: Science and Innovation Solution’, Dr. Nwagor said it’s both timely and inspiring, stressing that “it reminds us that the future we desire can only be achieved through deliberate investments in knowledge, research, innovation, and technological advancement.”

Nwagor continued that education remains the foundation upon which scientific innovation thrives, explaining that: “It equips young minds with critical thinking skills, creativity, problem-solving abilities, and the confidence to transform ideas into practical solutions.”

He added that the state government, under the leadership of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, remains committed to strengthening the education sector through improved infrastructure, capacity building for teachers, curriculum enhancement, and the promotion of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education.