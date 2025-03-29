Global Skills, Remote Work Infrastructure Key to Productive Economy, Says Expert

Omolabake Fasogbon

The Chief Executive Officer of Quomodo Systems Africa, Oluwole Asalu, has highlighted the urgency for Nigeria to invest in globally relevant skills and remote work infrastructure to transit from import – driven economy.

According to him, Nigeria’s demographics advantage as one of the countries of the world with largest youth population, presents a unique opportunity for it to become a major player in digital service exports.

Asalu noted during a media parley in Lagos recently that the country could maximise its youth’s potential by deliberately shifting from conventional education to targeted upskilling programs that align with global market demands.

“Our workforce must be trained with practical, job-ready skills that the global economy values. Nigeria has the talent, but without structured training programs and real-world experience, we risk missing out on the vast opportunities in the digital job market.

“The country’s digital economy has seen impressive growth, with fintech startups and digital service providers driving innovation. Government-backed initiatives, such as the 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) program led by Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, demonstrate a commitment to workforce development”, he said.

He, however said these efforts remain insufficient compared to the scale of opportunity in the global digital economy.

“While commendable, many training programs focus on general education rather than hands-on, employment-ready skills. The real challenge is ensuring that Nigerian professionals can compete in high-demand global fields such as software engineering, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing”, he added.

Beyond technical expertise, Asalu suggested soft skills such as problem-solving, adaptability, and communication as key attributes for professionals working remotely with international teams.

Asalu said of importance too is translating skills into employment, calling for a stronger ties between training programs and job placements.

“One of the biggest failures of many training initiatives is the lack of direct pathways to employment. We need structured partnerships with global companies, mentorship programs, and digital work exchanges that connect Nigerian talent to international employers”, he said.