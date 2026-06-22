Presidency Bureau Confers Award on Ogun LG Boss

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) in the Presidency, has conferred the Distinguished Public Service Award in Grassroots Development on the Executive Chairman of Abeokuta North Local Government, Dr. Lanre Oyegbola-Sodipo.

Oyagbola-Sodipo, according to a letter signed by the BPSR Director General, D I Arahi, was selected as the recipient of the award in recognition of his impactful leadership and contributions to community development.

The award is part of activities marking the 2026 United Nations Public Service Day, a global platform dedicated to celebrating excellence and innovation in public service.

The letter stated that Oyegbola-Sodipo emerged through a merit-based assessment process involving stakeholder nominations and an independent review of performance indicators, culminating in his selection from a highly competitive pool of local government chairmen within his geopolitical zone.

The award presentation is scheduled to take place on June 23, 2026 in Abuja, during the Nigeria Public Service Lecture Series and Awards ceremony.

The event, the letter added, would also feature a lecture session in the morning and an award dinner in the evening.