Golden Penny Rewards Dealers at 2026 Conference

Golden Penny Foods, the iconic brand of Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN), recently convened its nationwide dealer network in Lagos for the brand’s annual Dealers Conference.

The event, themed Reset, Rebound, Win Big, delivered on three fronts: celebrating dealer excellence, launching a new product, and laying out a sharp commercial agenda for the year ahead. Itbrought together leading dealers, key organisation’s spokes persons, management and leadership from across Nigeria for a day of strategy, recognition, and renewed partnership with the brand.

The conference came at a defining moment for Nigeria’s FMCG sector, shaped by shifting consumer demand, evolving distribution realities, and rising operating costs. Against this backdrop, Golden Penny used the occasion to position itself not merely as a brand that nurtures valuable relationships, but as one that grows with them.

Speaking at the conference, Managing Director of Golden Penny Foods Limited, Mr. Devlin Hainsworth, described the significance of the event for the brand and its dealer network.

He said:“If you go the length and breadth of Nigeria, you will find a Golden Penny product in most households, but we could never have achieved that without our dealers. They work tirelessly every day to ensure our products reach wholesalers, retailers and ultimately Nigerian families. Many of these partnerships have spanned decades, making them far more than commercial relationships. Today’s conference is about recognising that contribution, strengthening those bonds, and

preparing to win even bigger together in the year ahead.”

Golden Penny’s leadership team also shared the company’s commercial priorities and growth agenda for the coming year, highlighting Golden Penny’s continued investment in dealer support programmes designed to strengthen route-to-market execution and improve product availability nationwide.

Sales Director, B2C, Golden Penny Foods, Mr. Ademola Adeoye noted: “Over the years we’ve invested heavily behind supporting our distributors and getting to the last mile. We have almost 2,000 secondary sales points across Nigeria attached to our distributors. This year, we’re investing close to about N45 billion behind redistribution infrastructure for our dealers, helping them move products from warehouses to wholesale and retail channels to enable them run profitable businesses representing Flour Mills of Nigeria.”

A major highlight of the conference was the unveiling of the all-new Golden Penny Penne 500g, the latest addition to the brand’s premium pasta portfolio. Engineered with a unique ridge texture designed to hold more sauce, the new Penne delivers an explosion of rich flavour in every mouthful: whether tossed in a vibrant stir-fry, paired with a creamy weekday sauce, or simmered in a rich tomato base for special occasions. The product is positioned as an everyday companion for turning ordinary family meals into extraordinary moments of connection.

Speaking on the launch, Director of Marketing, Food, Golden Penny Foods, Mr. Ilyas Kazeem, said the introduction of Penne reflects the brand’s commitment to continuously meeting evolving consumer preferences.

“For over six decades, Golden Penny has remained committed to nourishing families and bringing happiness to Nigerians everyday through quality products. The launch of Golden Penny Penne reflects that promise. As consumer preferences continue to evolve, we remain focused on understanding their needs and bringing innovative, high-quality products to the market,” he said.

The conference also honoured dealers whose performance, loyalty, and resilience have continued to strengthen Golden Penny’s market presence across Nigeria. Winners received a combination of cash prizes, vehicles, and other incentives designed to support their continued growth and success.

In the highly coveted National Core Category, Alh. Idris Saleh Nigeria Limited, represented by Alh. Idris Saleh, emerged as the overall winner, receiving a brand-new 2025 Toyota Hilux and a cash prize of N15 million. Fulcrum Golden Heritage, represented by Mrs. Adebayo Rukayat Oladunni, secured second place and was rewarded with a 2025 Toyota Hilux and N12 million, while Kay Jay Zenith Limited, represented by Hajia Khadijat Amoo, claimed third place, receiving a 2025 Toyota-Hilux and N10 million.

The Rising Star Category, which recognises newer entrants to the dealer network who have demonstrated exceptional commercial momentum, was won by Opeyemi Baking Industry, represented by Alhaja Sanusi Modinat. Kay Jay Zenith Limited placed second, while Fulcrum Golden Heritage came third.

Speaking on behalf of the award recipients, Hajia Khadijat Amoo, Chief Executive Officer of Kay Jay Zenith Limited, described the recognition as a testament to the strength of the partnership between Golden Penny and its dealer network.

“This recognition means a great deal to me, and I’m proud to be a key distributor with Flour Mills. Being here today is something everyone wants to participate in. It’s been a very good business, we’ve been with the number one food company in Nigeria and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

The 2026 conference builds on Golden Penny’s tradition of dealer engagement and product innovation, following the successful unveiling of Yumbowl at the 2025 conference. It reaffirms the brand’s identity as one attuned to evolving consumer needs and nutritional trends across Nigeria.

As one of Nigeria’s most endearing FMCG brands, Golden Penny continues to anchor its market presence in the trust, performance, and loyalty of its dealer network, a relationship it regards as foundational to its mission of nourishing Nigerian families with quality, accessible, and affordable food products.