INEC Warned against Collusion with APC on  PVCs Release in Osun

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun state chapters of the Accord and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have raised the alarm over handling of PVCs for the Osun elections, tasking the electoral commission to avoid collusion with the Osun All Progressives Congress (APC) in the handling of voters’ cards.

In a joint statement issued at Osogbo yesterday, the chairmen of the two political parties warned against alleged plans to illegally release to the APC some PVCs in bulk to cater for non-indigenes the opposition mobilised for registration during the voters registration exercise, calling the move “a sinister plot to rig through the backdoor.

“We have it on good authority that the Osun APC is pressuring the electoral commission to release some PVCs for their imported illegal voters. We task the commission not to succumb to such illegal conduct as distribution of PVCs has a template which should be observed to the letter.

“Those who registered as voters should show up to claim their voter card. Under no circumstances should the commission hand over thousands of PVCs to the APC as allegedly being planned. If this is really on the table, the commission should stop it.”

“It is illegal and against the letters of the Electoral Act.

“We also remind the electoral commission and other stakeholders that unclaimed PVCs must be transparently handled. On our own parts, we plan to engage the electoral commission on the exact numbers of unclaimed PVCs. We have our data for comparative discussion.

“We notice in detail how unclaimed PVCs were exploited at the Ekiti polls. This will not be allowed in Osun elections. We therefore, task the electoral body to transparently provide data on the Osun PVCs when the collection process commences.

“Any attempt to provide Osun APC with illegal access to the unclaimed PVCs will be resisted. We will not allow the integrity of the electoral process to be compromised,” the party bosses declared in the statement.