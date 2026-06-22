  • Monday, 22nd June, 2026

Court Remands Sowore In Kuje Correctional Centre, Dismisses Recusal Application

Nigeria | 18 seconds ago

The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Monday, ordered the remand of online publisher and African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, in the Kuje Correctional Centre over alleged cybercrime.
Justice Mohammed Umar, in a short ruling, directed that Sowore be kept at the correctional facility pending the hearing and determination of his motion seeking a stay of execution of the order revoking his bail and the issuance of a bench warrant against him.
The court also dismissed Sowore’s earlier application seeking the judge’s recusal from the case on the grounds of alleged bias.
Justice Umar subsequently adjourned the matter until June 24 for hearing of the application for stay filed by Sowore’s new lawyer, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika, SAN.
The development followed the judge’s June 16 ruling revoking the bail earlier granted to Sowore after he failed to appear in court for trial.
Justice Umar had, based on an oral application by counsel to the Department of State Services (DSS), Akinkolu Kehinde, SAN, issued a bench warrant for Sowore’s arrest and ordered the revocation of his bail.
The court is expected to hear arguments on the application seeking a stay of the order on June 24.

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