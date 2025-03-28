Meningitis: NCDC Deploys Response Teams to Kebbi, Sokoto, Katsina States

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) said it has dispatched emergency response teams (RRTs) to Kebbi, Sokoto, and Katsina States in response to the ongoing outbreak of Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM).

A statement signed by Head, Corporate Communication, at NCDC, Sani Datti, said the deployment followed a significant increase in suspected cases reported from these states.

While giving update on the outbreak, it said that, “As of 26th March 2025, a total of 807 suspected cases and 74 deaths have been reported across twenty-two (22) states, with a Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 9.2 percent. Affected states include Kebbi, Katsina, Jigawa, Yobe, Gombe, Adamawa, Borno, Ebonyi, Oyo, Bauchi, Ondo, Kaduna, Osun, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bayelsa, Benue, Ekiti, Niger, Plateau, FCT, and Sokoto.”

NCDC said that Kebbi, Katsina, and Sokoto states have recorded the highest number of suspected cases, deaths, and CFRs, with relatively low sample collection rates, necessitating urgent intervention.

The Director General of NCDC, Dr. Jide Idris, said the response team will be in the states for 14 days, adding that, if need be, extension will be given to the team.

He emphasized the importance of personal safety and instructed all team members to strictly observe infection prevention and control (IPC) protocols throughout the response effort.

The deployed teams, comprising multisectoral and interdisciplinary experts – including specialists in case management and lumbar puncture techniques – are already in the affected states and working closely with the state health authorities to contain the outbreak and prevent further transmission.

The statement said key objectives of the response include: Rapid containment of the outbreak, strengthening case management and IPC measures, enhancing surveillance and sample collection.

The emergency response teams will also conduct risk communication and community engagement activities and identify the outbreak’s source and recommending appropriate public health actions.