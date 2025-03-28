Electoral Act: Senate Proposes Same Day Elections to Cut Cost, Discourage Apathy

•House rescinds decision to strip vice president, governors, deputies of immunity

•Reverses decision to abolish death penalty

•Passes bill for creation of additional LG in Imo

The Senate, yesterday, passed for second reading a bill seeking to amend the Electoral Act 2022 by introducing same day elections nationwide.

The bill sponsored by Senator Saliu Mustapha, Kwara Central, was intended to cut election costs, reduce campaign period, and allow elected officials to serve as ad hoc delegates in party congresses.

However, at the House of Representatives, yesterday, members got cold feet, and rescinded their decision to strip the vice president, governors, and deputy governors of immunity.

The House also reversed its decision on the bill to abolish death penalty.

But the lower chamber passed for second reading a bill seeking to alter the 1999 Constitution, as amended, to create an additional local government area in Imo State to be known as Ideato West Local Government Area.

Leading the debate on the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, 2025 (SB.701), Mustapha decried the rising financial burden of elections on the government.

He stated that the cost of general elections had surged from N1.5 billion in 1999 to N350 billion in 2023, describing the trend as unsustainable and a major drain on national resources.

“The current staggered election process is expensive and inefficient. Conducting all elections on the same day will save costs, boost voter participation, and reduce political tension,” he said.

Mustapha said Nigeria must take a cue from countries like the United States, India, and Brazil, which have successfully implemented same-day elections, leading to a more streamlined and cost-effective electoral process.

The bill also proposed a shorter campaign period to ease the financial burden on political parties, candidates, and the government.

Mustapha stated that prolonged campaigns often disrupted governance and fuelled unnecessary political tension.

Another key amendment in the bill was the inclusion of elected officeholders, including the president, vice president, governors, national and state assembly members, and local government chairmen, as ad hoc delegates in their respective party congresses.

The current exclusion of these officials, he said, was an “oversight” that needed to be corrected.

Senators, during the debate, expressed support for the bill, stating that consolidating elections into a single day would curb electoral malpractice, reduce voter fatigue, and enhance credibility in the electoral process.

They also believed it would minimise disruptions to governance caused by staggered elections.

However, while the proposal received backing from an overwhelming majority of the lawmakers, some raised fears on the capacity of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to manage such an exercise.

In his contribution, Senator Adams Oshiomhole said the National Assembly should ensure that INEC was well-prepared for the enormous task.

“While the bill has good intentions, we must ensure that INEC is adequately prepared for the enormous task of conducting elections for all levels of government in one day,” Oshiomhole said.

He also bemoaned the possibility of several ballot papers in a day creating confusion, especially for the illiterate electorate.

But Mustapha said if passed, the bill would introduce one of the most significant electoral reforms in Nigeria’s history.

He insisted that it would not only cut cost but also deepen democracy by encouraging more citizen participation and reducing economic losses linked to prolonged election cycles.

The senate would subject the bill to further scrutiny in the coming weeks.

The House of Representatives withdrew its decision to strip the vice president, governors, and deputy governors of immunity.

The green chamber had Wednesday passed for second reading a bill seeking to remove the immunity conferred on the vice president, governors, and their deputies.

The bill sponsored by Solomon Bob, sought to promote accountability in public office by removing the immunity currently granted to the vice president, governors, and their deputies.

But at the plenary yesterday, the House rescinded its decision after House Leader, Hon. Julius Ihonvbere, moved the motion.

The House also reversed its decision to abolish death penalty.

The bill, sponsored by Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, and six other lawmakers, sought to amend Section 33(1) of the 1999 Constitution.

Section 33(1) stipulates, “Every person has a right to life, and no one shall be deprived intentionally of his life, save in execution of the sentence of a court in respect of a criminal offence of which he has been found guilty in Nigeria.”

The bill proposed to delete the phrase, “Save in execution of the sentence of a court in respect of a criminal offence of which he has been found guilty in Nigeria.”

Similarly, the House passed for second reading a bill seeking to alter the 1999 Constitution, as amended, to create an additional local government area in Imo State to be known as Ideato West Local Government Area.

The bill, sponsored by Hon. Ikeagwuonu Ugochinyere, was passed at the plenary on Thursday.

The House also passed for second reading a bill for an Act to establish the Alvan Ikoku Federal University of Education, Owerri, Imo State.

Leading the debate on the bill, the sponsor, Ugochinyere, said education remained the cornerstone of national development, and teacher training institutions played a pivotal role in ensuring the sustainability of a robust education system.

He explained that Alvan Ikoku Federal University of Education was already a fully operational federal tertiary institution.

Financial Reporting Council Act Remains in Force Until Amended, House Clears Air

The House of Representatives said the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) (Amendment) Act, 2023, would remain in force until amended.

Spokesman of the House, Akin Rotimi, said the green chamber observed with concern certain media reports on remarks credited to Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, following the Ministerial Consultative Meeting held on March 26 with the Organised Private Sector on the FRC Amendment Act, 2023.

He said some sections of the press had misinterpreted Oduwole’s comments, and suggested she had directed a “pause” on certain provisions of the amended Act.

Rotimi stated, “The apparent misrepresentation of the Honourable Minister’s remarks has led to confusion and uncertainty among stakeholders and regulated entities.

“This ambiguity is unnecessary and counterproductive to the stability and clarity needed in Nigeria’s financial reporting and regulatory framework.

“Nigeria is a constitutional democracy governed by the principle of separation of powers among the legislature, executive, and judiciary.

“The National Assembly alone holds the constitutional authority to enact, amend, or repeal laws. No provision of the constitution grants any public officer the power to unilaterally ‘pause’ or suspend any part of a duly enacted law.”

Rotimi added, “For the avoidance of doubt, the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (Amendment) Act, 2023, remains in full force and effect until the National Assembly amends it.

“Any concerns regarding specific provisions of the Act should be formally brought before the legislature for deliberation and possible legislative review.”

The House concluded, “The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) is advised to continue executing its statutory responsibilities in full compliance with its enabling Act.

“All Public Interest Entities (PIEs) must adhere to the law as it stands, as there can be no legal vacuum.”