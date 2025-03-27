Rivers: It’s Time for Dialogue, Says Diri

•Urges Tinubu, NASS to set up reconciliation c’ttee

•VC seeks urgent constitution amendment on president’s power

•Ex-LG chairmen pay Fubara solidarity visit

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has again appealed to President Bola Tinubu to reconsider his declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State and instead, set up a committee to reconcile the different parties to the dispute in the state.

This was as the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Professor Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN, has said there was urgent need for constitutional amendments to include an express provision for clearly defined scope of the president’s powers in the declaration of State of Emergency situations in the country.

Also, the immediate past chairmen of the 23 Local Government Areas of Rivers State, who were recently sacked by the Supreme Court Judgement, yesterday, paid a solidarity visit to the suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, at his private residence, in Port Harcourt.

Meanwhile, another group, Pilex Centre, has alleged plans by the sole administrator of Rivers State, Ibot-Ete Ibas, to foist administrators on local government councils in the state.

However, Diri, who contended that the Rivers crisis could be resolved through dialogue, empasised that the Ijaw ethnic nationality was not in conflict with the President or the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The Bayelsa governor made the appeal yesterday at the Emergency Stakeholders’ Congress of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), which held at the Ijaw House in Yenagoa.

He, therefore, urged President Tinubu and the National Assembly to constitute a committee of eminent personalities to immediately intervene and restore peace and bring the legally constituted government back to office in Rivers.

“Again, I restate that this is the time for dialogue because it is a lose-lose situation for people of Rivers State. I urge Mr. President and the National Assembly to waste no time in inaugurating a committee of eminent personalities that will immediately intervene and bring back peace and the constituted government of Rivers State back to office.

“The South-South Governors’ Forum, of which I am chairman, had urged the president to reconsider his stance and allow for dialogue among the parties.

“However, let me be unequivocal. The Ijaw nation is not in conflict with the Federal Government nor do we have any dispute with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

According to him, the Ijaw people remain committed to the unity and progress of Nigeria and as one of the major and largest ethnic groups, alongside other ethnic nationalities, had made immense sacrifices for the country’s unity and prosperity.

“Today, we must again draw from the fountain of wisdom. It is imperative that we resist being manipulated and refuse to be drawn into a conflict orchestrated by desperate people propagating their agenda.

“We must approach every situation with discernment, ensuring that our actions align with long-term goals rather than short-term interests.

“Our contributions — political, economic, and environmental — are undeniable. We should continue to advocate justice, fairness, and inclusivity within a united Nigeria.

“I urge all Ijaws, especially our vibrant youths, to exercise restraint, maintain peace, and steer clear of actions that could escalate tensions. Our future is best secured through engagement, dialogue, and strategic partnerships.

“Let us continue to build a harmonious and prosperous Ijaw nation and, by extension, the Niger Delta. However, while we embrace peace, let no one mistake our pacifist approach for cowardice.

“We are a people of indomitable spirit, forged by history, rich with courage and stamina. Our heritage is outstanding and we will defend our collective dignity against any form of denigration.”

the INC President, Prof. Benjamin Okaba, appreciated Ijaw men and women of good conscience, Niger Deltans, Nigerians and the international community for their unflinching support for justice and equity in the ongoing Rivers political crisis.

He stressed that the position of emergency rule and suspension of any governor by President Tinubu, under whatever guise, constituted a great assault on the principles of justice, democratic governance and the sanctity of the people’s mandate.

He noted that the infractions on rights of the Ijaws in Rivers, who had been denied the governorship position for over 24 years, was not a partisan issue but a fundamental challenge to the constitutional framework that guides the rights and economy of every Nigerian citizen.

Rights activist, Ms. Annkio Briggs, said the Ijaw nation forefathers like King Koko of Nembe, King Jaja of Opobo, Isaac Adaka Boro and others that fought for the rights of their descendants, foresaw the happenings of today and noted that it was now the responsibility of the people to safeguard and improve on what they hold in their custody.

Ms. Briggs emphasised that it would be a great disfavour if the current generation of the Ijaw nation did not do better than their forebears, adding those who stood with Rivers State since 2023 when Governor Siminalayi Fubara was sworn in, were true Ijaw.

Egbewole Seeks Urgent Amendment to President’s Constitutional Power

Vice chancellor of University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Professor Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN, has said there was urgent need for Constitutional amendments to include an express provision for clearly defined scope of the president’s powers in the declaration of State of Emergency situations in the country.

Egbewole said legal experts and law scholars had already convened virtual conference on the development so as to protect the nation’s democractic development.

Speaking with newsmen in Ilorin during the 2025 annual Iftar with media representatives and members of the University of Ilorin Muslims community, Egbewole said such amendment would go a long way to prevent a recurrence of the controversy that trailed the recent proclamation of a State of Emergency in Rivers State and the subsequent suspension of all elected officials in the state.

He said the discussion on the amendment of the constitution on the emergency situation was held through virtual and was moderated by Prof. Azubike Omuora-Oguno and Dr. Oluwatosin Igbayiloye, both of the Faculty of Law, University of Ilorin.

“The roundtable debate on the Constitutionality of the Declaration of a State of Emergency in Rivers State was organised by the Judicial Resource Cluster (Unilorin) and the International Society of Public Law, Nigeria Chapter (ICON-S NG),” he said.

Egbewole stressed the need for a critical and objective analysis of the issue, free from political or sentimental influences, and urged participants to focus on legal and academic discourse rather than partisan debates.

Ex-LG Chairs Pay Solidarity Visit to Fubara

The immediate past chairmen of the 23 Local Government Areas of Rivers State, who were recently sacked by the Supreme Court Judgement, yesterday, paid a solidarity visit to the suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, at his private residence, in Port Harcourt.

The former chairmen, who showed unwavering support and commitment to the course of the Rivers First mantra under the leadership of Fubara, described the declaration of a state of emergency in the state as unfortunate.

They were led on the visit by the former chairman of Association of Local Government Chairmen in Nigeria (ALGON), Rivers State Chapter, and former Mayor of Port Harcourt City Local Government Council, Ezebunwo Ichemati.

Speaking with journalists, he said: “We, the immediate past Local Government Chairmen of Rivers State, stand in unwavering solidarity with you in this trying time, despite the unfortunate declaration of a State of Emergency in our beloved State.

“We recognise and commend your dedication to the development, peace, and security of our dear State, as demonstrated by the numerous pro-people projects you have executed. These projects have significantly contributed to the stability and progress being enjoyed by the good people of Rivers State.”

Group Alleges Plot to Foist Administrators on LG

A group, Pilex Centre has alleged plans by the Sole Administration of Rivers State, Ibot-Ete Ibas, to also foist sole administrators on local government councils in the state.

In a statement by the coordinator of the group, Courage Nsirimovu, he urged President Bola Tinubu and Ibas to exercise restraints in their meddling in the administration of the state.

“Credible information from reliable sources have revealed plots by the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, to appoint Administrators for the Twenty-three Local Government Councils of the state, a gimmick contrived by the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, through his agent, Vice Admiral Ibok Ette Ibas, to surreptitiously yield control of the third tier of government in Rivers State to lackeys of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, in furtherance of their odious objective of state capture.

“Pilex Centre condemns in very strong terms the unrefined and unlawful interferences of the federal government with the administration of Rivers State, especially in such an incautious manner that smacks of a perceptible taste to heat-up the polity, build tension and project the state in the light of a crisis-ridden sub-national territory.

“We are aware the Sole Administrator, appointed by President Tinubu is not responsible to the people of Rivers State and therefore, every step he takes is geared towards satisfying the objective of defeating democracy, silencing the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and advancing the selfish, private vendetta of the President and his cohorts at the expense of the suffering people of Rivers State.”