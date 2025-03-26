Oyo Gov, Olubadan, Soun, Others to Attend Baale Ayorinde’s 90th Birthday 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde; the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin; and Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye, are among eminent personalities expected at the 90th birthday celebration of an elderstatesman and Baale of Ekotedo, Ibadan, Elder Taye Ayorinde.

This is just as Ayorinde, who made the disclosure while speaking with journalists ahead of his birthday on Saturday, canvassed constitutional role for traditional rulers in the governance structure of the country, stating that their proximity to the grassroots make them intermediaries between the government and the people.

He said by assigning constitutional roles to traditional rulers, Nigerians can tap into their wealth of experience and knowledge of local customs and traditions, noting that they wield significant influence in their communities making them valuable assets in promoting peace, security and development.

According to him, by harnessing the strengths of traditional rulers, Nigeria can create more inclusive and effective governance system that truly serves the needs of its people.

He said: “What you call democracy today has been happening before independence and introduction of this democracy system. I think we need to go back to the days when democracy was formed by the traditional rulers.

“Why is it that some of the traditional rulers are not made to be in the government? Some of us are better off than those ruling us. Most of those ruling us in the political arena know nothing about governance; they know nothing about how to govern people.They know nothing about human relations and public relations. You have to combine these two in making your judgement. Our forefathers knew enough about human feelings.”

He stated further that other dignitaries expected at the birthday event include the Chief of Staff to Governor Makinde, Hon. Segun Ogunwuyi; the Alajawa of Ajawa; members of the National Assembly from Oyo State; members of the state House of Assembly; local government chairmen in Ibadanland and prominent sons and daughters of Ibadanland.

As a media guru, Ayorinde has been involved in several television programmes and plays, including ‘Village Headmaster,’ ‘Saturday Square,’ and ‘Omonide,’ his personal play that premiered at the Royal Festival Hall in London making him the first African to showcase his work at this prestigious venue.

As the Chairman of the Association of Traditional Baales of Ibadanland, he has also been involved in leadership roles, such as Chairman of the Yoruba World Congress International’s 11-man Interim Governing Council.