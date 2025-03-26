First Lady Flags Off Distribution of Professional Kits to Midwives in South South

•Gives N50m business recapitalisation grant to 1,000 petty traders in Delta

•Delta traditional rulers pledge support for Tinubu’s re-election in 2027

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba





Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu on Tuesday flagged off the distribution of Professional kits to midwives provided by the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) with a promise to extend such gesture to Nurses nationwide as soon as possible.

Speaking at the flag off for the South-South geopolitical zone held in Asaba, Delta State capital, Mrs Tinubu who noted that the demands of the health profession go beyond mere skills and compassion, pointed out that the administration of President Bola Tinubu is moving in the right direction to make healthcare delivery better in the country.

The First Lady, in a release issued by her media assistant, Busola Kukoyi, said the right tools and infrastructure are also being provided.

While commending the efforts and contributions of the midwives and the entire health workforce, Mrs Tinubu said their efforts continue to be pivotal to attaining the reduction of maternal and child mortality in Nigeria.

She said: “This event is to complement the ongoing Federal Government retraining exercise for 120,000 frontline health workers nationwide. I am informed that 59,570 health workers have already completed their training and that is why the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) procured 60,000 branded scrubs and 60,000 pairs of crocs, as an incentive to encourage and support the tireless dedication of our Midwives”.

Mrs Tinubu appealed to Nigerians to keep encouraging health workers for their tireless efforts, especially the leadership of the sector.

“I commend the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Mohammed Ali Pate; the Executive Director and CEO of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Muyi Aina, and their entire workforce for their dedicated focus on improving healthcare delivery for our citizens as an important pillar of development, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

“All six geopolitical zones will receive 10,000 scrubs and 10,000 pairs of crocs, which will be distributed among the states in each zone. The South – South Zone is receiving its allocation today.

“Since inception in 2023, the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) has provided targeted interventions in Agriculture, Economic Empowerment, Education, Health and Social Investment to improve the lives of families across Nigeria. RHI recognises that the demands of the health profession require not only skills and compassion, but also the right tools and kits to encourage our Midwives as they serve others. We thank you for all your good work”.

She reassured Nigerians that the administration of President Tinubu is committed to ensuring that the nation gets better and Nigerians live a better life.

She then announced a N50m Business Re-capitalization grant for 1,000 for petty traders in the State and the Governor promised to match this with additional 1,000 petty traders.

“In the spirit of today’s event, the Renewed Hope Initiative will be presenting an additional grant of Fifty Million Naira (N50,000,000) to the First Lady of Delta State and RHI State Coordinator to support another set of 1,000 women petty traders with the sum of N50,000 each to recapitalize their existing businesses. We had earlier empowered 1000 women petty traders on August 22nd 2024 during my last visit”.

In his remarks, Delta State Governor, Hon Sheriff Oborevwori said the nation is currently witnessing great transformation in the health sector that is gradually but consciously improving life expectancy and other outcomes in the sector.

He noted the giant strides taken by the First Lady in complimenting President Tinubu’s efforts at revitalizing the health sector.

He commended Mrs Tinubu for her strong determination and dedication to improving the lives of the ordinary Nigerian especially through the visible activities of the Renewed Hope Initiative since inception in 2023.

On his part, Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Salako assured that the Federal Government is doing all it can to close the gap in accessibility and affordability of healthcare especially for pregnant women and mothers.

The Professional Kits were thereafter presented to the wives of governors and RHI State coordinators for the South-South geo political states by the First Lady and RHI National Chairman, Mrs Tinubu.

Earlier, the First Lady had paid a visit to the Traditional Rulers Council Chambers of Delta State where all the Rulers were holding their monthly meeting chaired by the Orodje of Okpe, HRM Major General Felix Mujak Peruo.

The traditional ruler thanked the First Lady and the President for all they have been doing for the nation and the people of the State in particular.

The Orodje assured of the traditional rulers support for President Tinubu for re-election come 2027.