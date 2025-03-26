FG Commences Construction of 17.5km Access Road to Second Niger Bridge

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The federal government has flagged off the construction of a 17.55-kilometre access road to the Second Niger Bridge (Phase 2A) in Asaba, linking the South-south zone to the South-east part of the country.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Minister of Works, David Umahi, highlighted the numerous ongoing projects in Delta state, including three major flyovers in Warri, a statement by the Director, Press and Public Relations, in the ministry, Mohammad Ahmed, said yesterday.

Umahi further emphasised the federal government’s broader vision for road infrastructure, revealing that multiple strategic road projects are either ongoing in the country or in the pipeline nationwide.

These, he said, include the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, the Benin-Asaba expressway, the Sokoto-Gusau-Katsina-Kaduna corridor, the East-West road, the remaining section of Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Dual Carriageway, among others.

He assured that the 9-kilometre extension of the reconstruction of the Benin-Asaba expressway to the 2nd Niger Bridge requested by the state government, which had just been flagged off, has now been approved.

To ensure the security and sustainability of the newly constructed roads and bridges, the government, Umahi said, has implemented advanced surveillance measures, including the installation of CCTV cameras along the access roads and the bridge.

“These cameras will be linked to the offices of the governors of the concerned states to monitor activities and prevent vandalism. Additionally, the project will incorporate solar-powered streetlights to enhance visibility and security,” Umahi was quoted as saying.

The minister reiterated the administration’s commitment to prioritising inherited projects and delivering impactful infrastructure to Nigerians. He emphasised that under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, road projects nationwide are receiving ‘unprecedented’ attention, ensuring seamless connectivity and economic progress.

“All major road projects inherited by Mr. President are ongoing. He has given them priority attention. This administration believes in continuity and results, not political excuses,” he stressed.

The project, the minister said, is part of a broader national infrastructure strategy aimed at connecting key economic zones and improving transportation efficiency, assuring that funding is already secured, with 30 per cent of the contract sum ready to be paid, while strict timelines and performance monitoring will be enforced to ensure timely delivery.

In his remarks, the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, who represented Tinubu on the occasion, said the event went beyond the flagging off a road project—but a testament to the administration’s commitment to economic development, national integration, and infrastructure renewal.

“The construction of the access road is a major step towards strengthening our nation’s connectivity. This road will ease movement, facilitate trade, and enhance economic opportunities for the people of Delta, Anambra, and beyond.

“It is yet another proof that under this administration, infrastructure development remains a top priority for fostering economic growth and national unity. I want to, especially, commend the government and people of Delta and Anambra States for their collaboration in ensuring the success of this project.

“Your support and cooperation are crucial in making this vision a reality. Infrastructure development is not just the responsibility of the federal government . It requires the collective effort of all stakeholders, including the state governments, local communities, and private sector partners,” he stated.

He urged the contractors to ensure the highest standards of quality and timely completion of the project. This is not just a road; it is a legacy of progress that will serve generations to come,” he added.

He extended his gratitude to all present, including the traditional rulers, community leaders, and all who had contributed in one way or another to the realisation of the initiative.

“Your support and dedication to the success of this project reflect our shared commitment to building a better, more connected Nigeria. As we look forward to its completion, let us all continue to work together for the development of our great nation,” he stressed.