Ex-Ecobank Employee Drags Bank to Court, Seeks N10m Compensation over Unpaid Gratuity

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

A former employee of Ecobank Nigeria Ltd, Adewole Aina, has dragged the bank to court, demanding N10 million in compensation for allegedly denying him gratuity after terminating his appointment.

Aina, who worked with the bank for eight years before his dismissal, told the court that according to the conditions of service stated in the bank’s employee handbook, he was entitled to gratuity. He therefore urged the court to compel the bank to make the payment.

The case, which came up at the National Industrial Court in Enugu Monday, could not proceed due to the regularisation of processes. Presiding Judge Justice Oluwakayode Arowosegbe, adjourned the matter till May 22 for a definite hearing of the originating summons.

Speaking to journalists after the adjournment, Aina’s counsel, Enwe, said his client’s employment was terminated without notice or payment.

“He is challenging Ecobank Nigeria Ltd’s refusal to pay him his gratuity after retirement under the bank’s employee handbook,” Enwe said, adding that while the bank argues that the gratuity clause does not apply to Aina due to his length of service, his client insists that a fair interpretation of the clause should cover him.

He further explained that Thursday’s hearing involved an application to regularise procedural steps in the case.

“Today, the court heard the house cleaning application seeking to regularise steps taken in the proceedings. This is not the first time that the matter has come up; some administrative processes have been ongoing since 2021,” he said.

