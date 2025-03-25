Cycology Cycling Club Hosts Amazon Crit 2025 

Funmi Ogundare

Cycology Cycling Club recently held its Amazon Crit 2025 with the objective of encouraging female competitive cycling.

The programme, held at the Eko Atlantic City to commemorate the International Women’s Day (IWD) themed, ‘Accelerate Action’, saw various cyclists from Kaduna, Rivers, Oyo and Lagos States participating in the race.

The winner in the junior category, Miss Munachi Christian, got a cash prize of N125,000, while the winner in the senior category, Ese Lovina Ukpeseraye, received a cash prize of N1,000,000.

The second prize winner in the senior category got a cash prize of N750,000, while the third place winner received a cash prize of N500,000. Other competitors, from fourth to 10th prize, received N50,000 each.

In the junior category for under 15 girls, the second and third place winners got N75,000 and 50,000, respectively, while the fourth to 10th position received a cash prize of N35,000 each.

Speaking with THISDAY, the Captain of the Club, Temitope George, explained that the initiative has the objective of accelerating action on gender equality, giving women a platform to compete on equal footing and raise awareness about gender biases and unequal prize money in the sport.

She shared how the race, which included the participation of Nigerian Olympian, Ese, was a significant step towards addressing gender disparities in cycling.

“A lot of the female cyclists who race with men see their prize money consistently lower. We felt it was time to create a race that could encourage more women to get into the competitive cycling scene,” she stated.

George, who has been actively involved in the cycling community for over 10 years, explained that her role as captain has deepened her commitment to creating spaces for women in the sport.

“Even before becoming captain, I championed the Cycology Amazon ride as membership secretary. It’s all about encouraging women to come together and ride as a group, especially in a male-dominated sport,” she said.

She also highlighted the importance of cycling in promoting mental well-being, especially for women who juggle various responsibilities at home and work.

“Cycling helps relieve stress and keeps you healthy, it’s a joy for me and helps with overall well-being. I want other women to feel the same,” she said.

The captain believes the cycling world must continue to push for inclusivity.

“We need to advocate for women’s safety in the sport and keep creating avenues for women to come together. Other clubs should follow suit and create more female-focused rides and races. This is just the beginning,” she added, calling for a shift in the cycling landscape to make it more accessible and welcoming for women.

Yejide Taiwo, Vice-Captain, Internal Rides, described the race as a celebration of empowerment, resilience, and leadership for young girls, adding that it will serve as a powerful platform to break boundaries and inspire the next generation of female athletes.

“The Cycology Amazon Crit 2025 highlights the transformative power of sports in empowering young girls,” Taiwo said, adding: “This race is not just a test of physical endurance; it’s a celebration of breaking boundaries, shattering stereotypes, and inspiring the next generation of girls to dream without limits.”

She further explained that through the event, the club aims to create a space where girls can see their potential, challenge societal expectations, and realise that they are capable of achieving greatness.

“The Amazon Crit is designed to encourage young women to challenge themselves, both physically and mentally, while fostering a sense of leadership and well-being,”Taiwo stated.

The winner in the senior category, Ese Ukpeseraye, expressed excitement about her feat.

She noted that she has been cycling for about 10 years, while expressing her love for racing and what it brings her.

She advised young cyclists, saying that while cycling is initially challenging, with time and passion, it becomes rewarding.

According to her, “Cycling is a challenging sport, but with passion and perseverance, it becomes enjoyable.”