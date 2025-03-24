Dafinone Applauds Tinubu, Umahi for Progress on Benin-Sapele-Effurun Expressways

The senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Ede Dafinone, has commended President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Works, Senator David Nweze Umahi, for the remarkable pace and quality of work being carried out on the Benin-Sapele-Effurun Expressway.

He noted that his letter to the minister, coupled with sustained engagements, has yielded significant results, bringing the much-needed relief to commuters and businesses along the vital corridor.

Dafinone further applauded the recent flag-off of the reconstruction of the Benin-Asaba Expressway, describing it as another testament to President Tinubu’s commitment to revitalizing Nigeria’s critical infrastructure.

He emphasized that these projects are not only crucial for economic growth in Delta State and the Niger Delta region but are also vital for enhancing national connectivity and trade.

“The commitment of the Tinubu administration to infrastructural renewal is evident in the steady progress on key roads that have for years been in a deplorable state. The ongoing work on the Benin-Sapele-Effurun Expressway and the reconstruction of the Benin-Asaba Expressway reflect the president’s vision for a stronger, more connected Nigeria,” Dafinone stated.

He also commended Umahi for his hands-on approach and proactive efforts in ensuring that road projects of national importance receive the necessary attention and funding.

According to the senator, “The Ministry of Works’ dedication to quality delivery aligns with the government’s broader strategy of improving road networks and fostering economic development across the country.”

Dafinone urged Nigerians, especially the people of the Niger Delta, to continue supporting the Tinubu-led administration as it works to reposition the economy and improve infrastructure nationwide.

He reaffirmed his commitment to advocating for more developmental projects in Delta Central and beyond, ensuring that the region receives its fair share of federal infrastructure investments.