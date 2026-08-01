Ashimolowo Calls on Leaders to Emulate Komaiya’s Leadership Style

The Senior Pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre (KiCC), Pastor Mathew Ashimolow, has called on leaders to emulate the leadership model and kingdom-minded approach of Pastor Korede Komaiya.

Ashimolowo made the remark during his visit to the newly dedicated Dreamland complex at Master’s City, Warri, where he ministered on the theme ‘Timely Technology for Timeless Truth.’

Speaking at the event, he emphasized the need for a generation of leaders who are spiritually grounded and equipped for contemporary challenges.

According to him, “This time requires leaders who are spiritually deep, mentally sharp, emotionally stable, and financially wise. What we see here today is the result of Pastor Komaiya’s kingdom-mindedness, heart and unwavering commitment to God’s work.”

Commending the vision behind the project, Ashimolowo noted that many leaders would have prioritized personal luxury over such a monumental kingdom investment.

“One thing I can tell you about this big work is that, many people would not build something this massive when they could build mansions for themselves. Yet, he still lives more or less in a rented place and modestly because his heart is kingdom-first,” he said.

He further stressed the importance of sacrificial leadership and investment in God’s work, adding that leaders must set the example for those they lead.

“Kingdom-mindedness is not common in this generation, especially among founders. If you cannot invest in your own ministry, how do you expect your members to invest? People are watching your priorities and your commitment,” Ashimolowo stated.

Expressing his admiration for the project, he recalled his reaction when he first saw images of the completed facility.

“I had never been here before, but when they sent me pictures after the finishing touches were completed, I was overwhelmed. I found myself speaking in tongues because I did not know what else to do,” he added.

The newly dedicated Dreamland complex, located at Master’s City, KM 3 Refinery Road, Warri, Delta State, features two four-storey wings equipped with elevators, a central heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system, as well as a state-of-the-art main auditorium built to international standards.