Oluremi Tinubu to Orphans: Dream Big, You Have a Bright Future

*Inaugurates orphanage home for 200 children in Nasarawa

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, yesterday charged children to utilise every available opportunity to learn, grow and become the best version of themselves.

Speaking while inaugurating Nana Berry Orphanage and Children’s Home in New Nyanya, Nasarawa State, the First Lady told the children: “you are special; you are loved, and you have a bright future ahead of you.



“This home is a stepping stone towards your dreams, and I encourage you to embrace every opportunity to learn, grow, and become the best version of yourselves”.

While acknowledging the efforts of the orphanage home’s founder, Mrs. Aishatu Kwalmi, and the caregivers, Mrs Tinubu charged them to continue their work with kindness, compassion, and discipline to ensure that every child grows into a responsible citizen.



She, however, firmly objected to a request for additional land for farming, emphasizing that the orphanage should focus on innovative agricultural practices rather than land expansion.

According to her: “Mrs. Kwalmi was telling me that they needed another land for farming, and I said no. This place is big enough. Nowadays, we have something called smart gardening. You can grow in your bucket, and this is the time to introduce this to the children”.



She encouraged the orphanage to adopt smart farming techniques using buckets and used tires to grow crops like yams and potatoes.

“If you don’t know, we’re going to send people to you, and they will teach you what to do. But it’s very, very easy,” she said.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind the project, the First Lady recalled how she first learned about the orphanage in early 2023 through a television interview with Mrs. Kwalmi.



Deeply moved by the conditions of over 200 children living there, she said she mobilised immediate assistance and later spearheaded the construction of the new facility.

“This project also reflects the commitment of President Bola Tinubu, to the well-being and development of all children, irrespective of their background”.



She expressed gratitude to Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, for donating the land and ensuring the swift provision of a Certificate of Occupancy.

She also commended the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Hon Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire for overseeing the project’s execution.



Mrs Tinubu also highlighted the broader vision of the administration to ensure decent housing for vulnerable children across Nigeria.

She thanked the Nasarawa State Government for pledging continued support, noting that while many orphanages exist, not all have such facilities.

“So, we’ve started with this one, and it’s the responsibility of the government to do that. Mr. President is very keen on this,” she stated.



With the inauguration of the Nana Berry Orphanage and Children’s Home, the First Lady reaffirmed the government’s commitment to providing a brighter future for every Nigerian child, ensuring that they are nurtured in love and given the tools to succeed.



Meanwhile, the Nasarawa State Government has pledged continued support for the new orphanage and children’s home, vowing to sustain its mission of providing care for vulnerable children.

Speaking at the occasion, Governor Abdullahi Sule, who was represented by the state deputy governor, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe, assured that the state would partner with the orphanage’s founder, Mrs. Kwalmi, to maintain its standard and purpose.



Earlier in her welcome address, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, described the project as “a sanctuary of care, a beacon of hope, and a safe haven for vulnerable children.”



Represented by Head of the Conditional Grant Scheme at the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs (OSSAP-SDGs), Dr Ifeanyiwa Ukaegbu, the SSA stressed that the project aligns with the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.



“This project is not merely about bricks and mortar; it is a testament to the unwavering commitment of President Bola Tinubu to ensuring that no one is left behind, especially our vulnerable children,” she said.

Orelope-Adefulire commended Mrs Tinubu for her lifelong dedication to supporting the less privileged.

Designed to house 118 girls and 118 boys, the orphanage features hostel blocks, a dormitory, a multipurpose hall, classrooms, and living quarters for staff.