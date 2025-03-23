Court Vacates Order Restraining INEC from Receiving Petition to Recall Akpoti-Uduaghan

The Federal High Court in Lokoja, Kogi State, has set aside an interim injunction restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from accepting petitions to recall of the senator representing Kogi central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Last Thursday, the court granted an ex-parte application seeking to stop the electoral umpire from acting on the recall process initiated by the constituents of Akpoti-Uduaghan.



The application was filed by Anebe Ogirima and four other registered voters from Kogi central. They were represented by Smart Nwachimere of West-Idahosa SAN & Co.

The court prohibited INEC and its representatives from accepting or acting on petitions linked to the recall, which the applicants claimed contain fictitious signatures.

The order also barred the electoral commission from conducting a referendum on the matter until the substantive case is resolved.



However, on Friday, the court vacated the order, saying it is the civic right of the constituents to recall any lawmaker.

It said the constituents can exercise their right to recall orderly and peacefully.



The case has been adjourned to May 6, for further hearing.

Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended from the Senate on March 6 for “gross misconduct” following a seating arrangement altercation with Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

She had earlier accused Akpabio of sexual harassment.