Abiodun Charges New Olowode-ketu on Sustainable Development in Domain

James Emejo in Abuja

The Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has charged the newly installed Coronet Oba, the Olowode of Owode-Ketu, in Yewa North Local Government, Oba Sanya Olusola Fabuyi, Agunloye Aladegbade I, to focus on further attracting programmes and projects that could contribute to the sustainable development of the community.

The governor made the call during the installation and presentation of the Staff of Office to the new monarch at the Town Square, Owode-Ketu.

He emphasised that the elevation of the Baale to a Coronet Oba was aimed at bringing governance and development closer to the grassroots, through representatives that could add values to the society.

Represented by the Special Adviser on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Razak Daddah, the governor, urged the monarch to facilitate more developmental projects that would positively impact the lives of his people, while improving their standards of living .

He also advised the new monarch to uphold the dignity of his position by avoiding activities associated with land grabbing and any other activities that could disrupt the existing peace and tranquility within his domain.

Abiodun said, “The Ogun State Government frowns upon land grabbing and strongly detests the involvement of any Kabiyesi in such acts.

“In this regard, I advise our new Kabiyesi to join the anti-land grabbing campaign by ensuring that measures are put in place to curb this menace and other related criminal activities in your domain.”

Also speaking at the event, the Chairman of Yewa North Local Government, Dr. Olusola Akinbode, commended the governor for granting Owode-Ketu a Coronet Oba, noting that he would strive through collaboration with meaningful indigenes of the community.

He urged the monarch to justify the trust reposed in him by driving more development initiatives and ensuring peaceful co-existence with his subjects within his Community.

In his acceptance speech, Fabuyi expressed profound gratitude to the governor for granting the town’s request for an Oba.

He assured the government and the people of Owode-Ketu that his reign would usher in tremendous development.

He also pledged his continued support for the Prince Abiodun-led administration in its developmental efforts.