Fubara Denies Link to Attack on Oil Pipelines

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has dismissed as false, allegation by the federal government through the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, that he telegraphed attacks on oil pipelines in the state.

That was as the sole administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), assured that he would ensure the stability of the livelihood of citizens and residents of the state, even as he warned against the willful destruction of critical national assets.

In a statement by his equally suspended Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi, Fubara, who took his time to respond to some of the allegations against him, said the federal government knew the criminals and should have gone after them.

The statement read in part, “It is clearly untrue that somebody who has all the while preached peace and non-violence, even in the face of extreme provocations, would be ‘telegraphing attacks on oil pipelines’ and breaching the peace he has worked so hard to promote and sustain for the good of the people of the state.”

Detailing his response, he said, “Our attention has been drawn to a number of allegations claiming that Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency, Sir SiminalayiFubara, did nothing to dissuade criminal groups and militants from making good their threats to attack oil installations in the state.

“There was also another claim that after demolishing the Hallowed Chambers of the State House of Assembly on Moscow Road in Port Harcourt, the governor did nothing to rebuild the facility.”

According to him, “Ordinarily, we would have ignored the statements as mere results of lack of adequate information to the presidency by those tasked with the responsibility of providing same to guide decision-making, but it has become imperative to set the records straight and correct the erroneous impression such narratives are creating in the minds of the Nigerian people.

“First, it is important to clarify that Governor Fubara has nothing to do with the threats by militants and also did not in any way ‘telegraph’ the reported attacks on any oil facility in the state.

“It is on record that the reaction of stakeholders in the Niger Delta, especially elders, chiefs, women, Ijaw National Congress, its youth wing, IYC, as well as militants, among others, was triggered by remarks by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Nyesom Wike, in a live media chat, during which he dismissed Ijaws as a minority of the minorities and powerless in the Nigerian polity, saying that Ijaws are not the only ones that are militants and can blow up pipelines; that Ogonis, Ikwerres, and others are also militants and can as well blow up pipelines.

“Most of the Ijaw groups and leaders even demanded an apology from the FCT minister, which he rebuffed.

“Available public records show that Governor Fubara, on several occasions and at every forum, including all the project commissioning events as well as the handover of the AW139 Helicopter to the Nigerian Air Force, between March 3 and 13, 2025, made it clear that his administration was committed to the peace, security, and safety of oil facilities in the State.

“He often recalled his pivotal role as a member of the Presidential Committee on the Protection of Oil Installations in the Region, and repeatedly emphasised the need to protect oil pipelines and other facilities in the state, urging his supporters and the people of the state to avoid acts capable of destabilising the state or sabotaging the nation’s economy.

“Since inception as the Chief Executive of Rivers State, Governor Fubara has prioritised investment in upscaling the welfare and operational equipment of all personnel and arms of the Armed Forces and security agencies in the state by building livable office and residential accommodation for officers and men and donating vehicles, gunboats, helicopters, and other critical needs of the formations to enhance efficiency and effectiveness in the performance of their duties.

“His commitment to total peace and good governance in the state has contributed significantly to increased oil production and revenues for the country since May 29, 2023, as the continuous rise in the accruable revenue from the state into the Federation Account has shown over the months.

“On the claim that the governor acted with impunity to demolish the Hallowed Chambers of the state House of Assembly and did nothing to rebuild the chambers 14 months after, it is on record that Governor Fubara acted based on professional advice and guidance.”

Fubara stated further, “Let it be clarified that the former governor and now FCT minister repeatedly criticised the dilapidated and leaking Assembly Complex, and during the commissioning of the Assembly Quarters in August 2022, challenged the lawmakers to take responsibility for the poor state of the edifice, rejecting requests to rebuild it to ensure a conducive legislative environment for the lawmakers.

“It must be noted that immediately after the incident of October 29, 2023, and experts’ reports, the government decided to heed the age-old demands of the lawmakers to rebuild the facility and promptly demolished the dilapidated structure to give way to a state-of-the-art Assembly Complex, which is now nearly 80 per cent completed.

“It would be recalled that in the wake of the most peaceful and violence-free local government election in the state on the 5th October, 2024, the supporters of the FCT minister violently attacked and razed facilities in some local government council secretariats without any reprisals from Governor Fubara’s supporters.

“It is also pertinent to draw the attention of security agencies to the fact that LGAs where those attacks were unleashed are the same places that have repeatedly witnessed violence perpetrated by detractors of the Governor Fubara-led administration.

“This is why it is important for the security agencies to focus on the real purveyors of violence, critically evaluate these incidents, and diligently undertake investigations to unravel the elements behind the crimes and bring them to justice without let or hindrance.”

Ibas Warns against Destroying National Infrastructure, Vows to Ensure Stability

Ibas assured that he would ensure the stability of livelihoods of citizens and residents of the state.

He warned troublemakers not to tamper with national infrastructure in the name of political crisis in the state.

Speaking during his broadcast at Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, Ibasstated that he was appointed by the president to restore peace, security and stability for economic activities to continue to thrive and avert any disruptions to the way of life of the people of the state.

He stated that the action of President Bola Tinubu in declaring a state of emergency and his subsequent appointment was primarily to ensure stability of livelihoods for the people.

He stated, “For decades, I have dedicated my life to the service of our great nation. First, as a member of our Armed Forces, where I had the honour and privilege of serving as the 20th indigenous Chief of Naval Staff and more recently, as Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the Republic of Ghana.

“After what I believed to be my final retirement from public service, duty has once again called. I have answered, not for personal ambition but out of an abiding commitment to the peace, stability and prosperity of Nigeria as a whole and more specifically, Rivers State.”

He said his appointment came at a difficult and consequential moment in history, stressing, “The political impasse of nearly two years in Rivers State has paralysedgovernance, desecrated democratic institutions, threatened security and undermined the economic and social fabric of the state.

“It has deepened divisions amongst the people and cast a shadow of uncertainty over the future. These are realities we cannot afford to ignore. As a son of the Niger Delta, I am one of you. I recognise the weight of this moment, the expectations of the people and the challenges that lie ahead.

“The uneasy calm that pervades the state is palpable and I feel the weight of families, young and old, businesses that have made both little and huge investments in Rivers State uncertain what the immediate future holds.

“My mandate is clear to restore law and order, stabilise the polity and to create the necessary conditions for the full restoration of democratic institutions and representation.”

While calling for collaboration of all in the state to achieve the needed peace, Ibassaid, “This is not a task for one man alone. Success will depend on the collective effort of all Rivers people, elders, political leaders, traditional rulers, trade leaders, youths, women, the media and civil society.”

Ibas explained that he was not in the state as a partisan actor nor as a competitor in the struggles, but as a servant of the state, entrusted with the duty to restore peace and order so that Rivers can move forward and reclaim its rightful place as the oil and gas capital of Nigeria and Africa.

According to him, “My role here is to ensure that the lives and livelihoods of our people are not held hostage by crisis and instability. Governance is not a solitary endeavour. True stability and renewal requires the collective will of the people.

“I extend my hand to every son and daughter of Rivers State, regardless of political affiliation, ethnicity or creed. I urge you to remain law-abiding, peaceful and optimistic. Let us set aside our differences and work together to rebuild trust, restore stability and protect the future of our children.

“Destruction of national infrastructure in the name of agitation is something we in the Niger Delta have since put behind us. Through collective engagements, our people have become more aware of the collateral damage that comes with it.

“Not only does it deprive the government of enough resources to provide necessary critical infrastructure and services, the damage to the environment has left vast areas of the Niger Delta extensively devastated, affecting the health and livelihoods of our people.”

He warned that Niger Delta people must resist the temptation to return to the ugly days, engage in dialogue and honest engagement as a veritable tool for resolving differences and conflicts of any kind.

He assured that under his leadership, civil liberties and fundamental human rights would be respected and protected with the rule of law remaining sacrosanct, warning, “Those who seek to sabotage the social or economic stability of Rivers State and national infrastructure and institutions within the state or who attempt to disrupt the peace for selfish or destructive ends, we’ll find no tolerance for their actions.

“There’ll be no room for lawlessness, no space for violence and no patience for actions that threaten our collective well-being. We will not act arbitrarily but neither will we hesitate to enforce the law where necessary. Let no one be in doubt we will hold justice and fairness but we will also ensure that civil order prevails.”