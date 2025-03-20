Declaration of State of Emergency in Rivers Commendable, Says Hadi

Ambassador Halimat Sadiya Hadi, founder & Chief Executive of HalHad International Limited & HalHad Foundation, has praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s proactive and decisive decision in declaring state of emergency in Rivers State.

In a statement she signed on Wednesday in Abuja, she stated that nipping the imminent crisis in the bud was a smart move by the President, rather than allowing the situation to spiral out of control.

The statement reads: “Looking at the situation objectively, Rivers State is currently engulfed in a dangerous political crisis. The power struggle between the governor, his alleged political godfather, and the State House of Assembly has created deep divisions that threaten governance and public order.

“The House of Assembly itself has been split into factions, each loyal to different interests, making it nearly impossible to maintain stability. If left unchecked, this crisis could escalate into full-scale civil unrest.

“In the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the rule of law takes precedence over personal feelings and emotions. While some may argue that it is unconstitutional for the President to suspend a sitting governor and declare a state of emergency, the constitution clearly allows such action under specific conditions.

“Section C of the relevant provision states that the President may exercise this power if “there is an actual breakdown of public order and public safety in the Federation or any part thereof to such an extent as to require extraordinary measures to restore peace and security.”

Halima Hadi noted that Nigerians had often criticized the President for inaction during national crises, and now that he has taken decisive steps to prevent further chaos, should we attack him for acting swiftly? Do we really want to wait until the situation spirals out of control before holding elected officials accountable? She queried.

She added that the constitution provides another justification for intervention, stating that the President may declare a state of emergency if there is any other public danger which clearly constitutes a threat to the existence of the Federation.”

“The President, surrounded by competent advisors, has assessed the situation and determined that this course of action is necessary. If declaring a state of emergency is the best solution to restore peace and stability in Rivers State, then it is a justified step.”

She however cautioned that while this decision may bring temporary calm, it must not become a convenient shortcut for solving political disputes.

“Today, it is Rivers State, who knows which state will be next? If such actions become a norm, what prevents future leaders from abusing this power under the guise of maintaining order?

“The goal should not just be to restore order but to prevent a repeat of such crises in the future.

To the people of Rivers State, I urge calm and patience.

“The focus should now be on achieving a lasting resolution through dialogue, legal means, and inclusive governance. Political actors including the Governor, his allies, and the State House of Assembly must put aside personal interests and work toward unity.”

Meanwhile, citizens must also remain engaged, informed, and advocate for their rights peacefully.

Stability is key, but it must come alongside justice and responsible leadership,” she concluded.

