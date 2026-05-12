2027: Of Senate’s Amended Standing Orders and Battle for Power

Fresh controversy has engulfed the Senate after amendments to its Standing Orders restricted eligibility for presiding offices in the 11th National Assembly to returning ranking senators. The changes triggered constitutional debates, fierce clashes among lawmakers and accusations of political manipulation, despite the Senate’s partial reversal of controversial provisions on oath-taking procedures. Sunday Aborisade reports.

In one sweeping move, the Red Chamber amended its rules to effectively restrict eligibility for the offices of Senate President and Deputy Senate President in the incoming 11th National Assembly to senators who are currently serving in the 10th Senate and who would return in 2027 after completing at least two terms in office.

The amendment instantly triggered accusations of political exclusion, constitutional manipulation, institutional self-preservation and a deliberate attempt by entrenched forces within the Senate leadership to predetermine succession in the next Assembly.

Within 72 hours, the chamber descended into open confrontation, sharp exchanges, procedural reversals and unprecedented public criticism among ranking senators, exposing deep fractures within the institution.

At the heart of the controversy lies a fundamental question: Can the Senate, under its constitutional powers to regulate internal procedures, legally impose additional qualifications for the election of its presiding officers beyond what the Constitution itself provides?

The controversy began when the Senate adopted far-reaching amendments to its Standing Orders after a marathon executive session.

Leading the debate on behalf of the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Oyelola Ashiru invoked Section 60 of the 1999 Constitution, which empowers each legislative chamber to regulate its own procedures.

According to the revised rules, any senator seeking election as Senate President or Deputy Senate President in 2027 must have served for at least two terms, amounting to eight years, with one of those terms immediately preceding the election of the 11th Senate in 2027.

In practical terms, the amendment excludes:

Former senators attempting a comeback in 2027; Newly elected senators entering the 11th Assembly; Political heavyweights returning after years outside the Senate;

Governors or ministers seeking Senate leadership positions after re-election into the chamber.

Only current members of the 10th Senate who successfully secure re-election into the 11th Senate would qualify.

Though framed officially as a measure aimed at promoting institutional continuity and parliamentary stability, the political implications were impossible to ignore.

The rule is widely viewed as a direct obstacle to the perceived 2027 ambition of Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, who is reportedly considering a return to the Senate even before his tenure expires in 2028.

Uzodinma, a former senator, would be disqualified under the amended rules because he is not currently serving in the 10th Senate.

The governor had already appeared for screening before the All Progressives Congress (APC) screening committee and he is expected to vacate his office as governor if he wins the January, 2027 National Assembly election in order to resume as Senator in the 11th National Assembly.

This immediately fuelled speculation that the amendment was less about legislative reform and more about political engineering.

Behind the constitutional arguments lies an unmistakable struggle for control.

Several senators including Adams Oshiomhole (Edo North) and Senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi, who is representing Imo East Senatorial District admitted that the amendment was designed to preserve the dominance of ranking lawmakers and prevent outsiders from disrupting existing power arrangements.

Oshiomhole described the move as “a pre-emptive strike to shape the leadership succession in the next Assembly.”

That description captures the deeper anxiety within the Senate.

Historically, Senate leadership contests have often produced dramatic political realignments. Powerful newcomers, returning senators and politically influential governors have repeatedly altered internal calculations within the National Assembly.

The current Senate leadership appears determined to avoid such unpredictability in 2027.

Supporters of the amendment argue that legislative leadership requires institutional memory, parliamentary experience and procedural maturity that first-time senators or returning outsiders may lack.

They point to advanced parliamentary democracies where seniority often influences leadership emergence.

But critics insist the amendment crosses the line between procedural regulation and constitutional exclusion.

The most powerful constitutional challenge came from Onyewuchi, who openly declared that the amendment violated Section 50 of the Constitution.

According tohim, Section 50 simply provides that the Senate President and Deputy Senate President shall be elected “by members from among themselves.”

For Onyewuchi and other critics, the Constitution deliberately avoided imposing additional qualifications.

Their argument is straightforward: once an individual is duly elected as senator, every senator should possess equal constitutional rights to contest for any office within the chamber.

Anything beyond that, they argue, amounts to constitutional overreach.

Onyewuchi further invoked Section 1(3) of the Constitution, which states that any law inconsistent with the Constitution becomes void to the extent of that inconsistency.

His warning was particularly striking.

According to him, the amendment could create the dangerous perception that the Senate leadership of 2027 is already being predetermined years before Nigerians even vote.

That argument touches a sensitive nerve in Nigerian politics. Public trust in democratic institutions is already fragile. Any suggestion that political outcomes are being manipulated behind closed doors naturally generates suspicion.

If the constitutional debate exposed institutional tension, Oshiomhole transformed it into open political warfare.

The former Edo governor, ex-president of the Nigeria Labour Congress and a former National Chairman of the APC, fiercely resisted the adoption of the amended rules during plenary.

When Senate President, Godswill Akpabio attempted to proceed with adoption of the Votes and Proceedings, Oshiomhole repeatedly raised points of order.

Akpabio refused to recognise him and the confrontation escalated rapidly. He invoked Senate rules empowering him to maintain order and warned that Oshiomhole could be removed from the chamber if he continued disrupting proceedings.

The chamber became visibly tensed but Oshiomhole was not done.

Outside plenary, he launched an even more damaging attack by accusing the Senate leadership of moral inconsistency.

According to him, Akpabio himself would not qualify under the newly amended rules because he has not completed eight uninterrupted years in the Senate.

The implication was devastating politically and Oshiomhole essentially argued that leaders who benefited from flexible rules should not suddenly change those rules to exclude future competitors.

He referenced former Senate President, David Mark, who spent eight years as Senate President under previous arrangements without altering the rules to disadvantage others.

Oshiomhole’s criticism reflected a broader concern within the chamber: whether legislative rules are now being tailored to protect incumbents rather than strengthen democratic competition.

Faced with mounting criticism and constitutional objections, the Senate eventually rescinded a controversial portion of the amendment dealing with oath-taking procedures.

The original amendment had empowered the Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA) to swear in senators before the election of presiding officers.

Traditionally, however, only the Senate President-elect and Deputy Senate President-elect are sworn in first before presiding over the inauguration and subsequent swearing-in of senators.

After further constitutional review, Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele moved a motion to rescind the controversial provisions contained in Orders 2(2) and 3(1).

The Senate consequently restored the old arrangement and allowed the Clerk to the National Assembly to retain full control of proceedings on inauguration day of the 11th Assembly, particularly regarding the conduct of the election of presiding officers before lawmakers are sworn in.

Bamidele explained that the earlier amendment risked creating constitutional inconsistencies with Section 52 of the Constitution.

The reversal was significant for several reasons. First, it demonstrated that resistance within the Senate was strong enough to force partial retreat.

Second, it exposed apparent haste in the original amendment process. Third, it reinforced concerns that some of the rule changes may not have undergone sufficient constitutional scrutiny before passage.

Yet despite reversing the oath-taking provision, the Senate retained the controversial eligibility restrictions for presiding officers. That decision ensured the political controversy would continue.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Adeniyi Adegbomire, attempted to clarify the distinction.

According to him, the rescinded portion only affected procedural issues surrounding oath-taking, not the substantive eligibility criteria for contesting Senate leadership positions.

That clarification was important because it confirmed that the Senate leadership remains committed to retaining the restrictions on who may contest in 2027.

The battle therefore shifts from procedure to constitutional interpretation. Can the Senate legitimately define internal ranking requirements for leadership positions? Or does such action violate constitutional guarantees of equal eligibility among elected senators? Those questions may ultimately require judicial interpretation if dissatisfied parties decide to approach the courts.

Beyond the immediate controversy, the Senate’s internal war reflects a deeper anxiety about political succession and institutional control ahead of 2027.

Nigeria’s political environment is entering another cycle of elite realignment.

Governors nearing the end of their tenure, ministers seeking legislative relevance, former senators plotting comebacks and ambitious first-time lawmakers are all positioning for influence within the next National Assembly.

The Senate’s new rules appear designed to insulate the institution from those external pressures. But in trying to protect institutional continuity, the Senate may also be creating an image of exclusion and elitism.

That perception carries political risks because the National Assembly already faces criticism from sections of the public who view lawmakers as detached from ordinary Nigerians.

Any move perceived as limiting democratic competition could further damage public confidence.

The controversy surrounding the Standing Orders may ultimately become one of the earliest and clearest indicators of how intensely the struggle for 2027 power has already begun.

What is happening in the Senate is no longer merely about parliamentary procedure. It is about succession. It is about control. It is about who gets to shape the next leadership structure of the National Assembly.

For now, the Senate leadership appears determined to stand by the eligibility restrictions despite growing opposition but resistance is also hardening. With lawmakers openly challenging the legality of the amendment and threatening rescision motions, the battle is far from over.

The coming months may determine whether the Senate’s controversial reforms survive constitutional scrutiny or become another example of political overreach inside Nigeria’s turbulent democracy.

One thing, however, is already certain: the road to the 11th Senate leadership has become one of the earliest battlegrounds of the 2027 political contest.