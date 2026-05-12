Expert Advocates Purpose-Driven Leadership, Governance Continuity for Nigeria’s Growth 

Funmi Ogundare

Brand strategist and leadership architect, Jide Adeyemi, has called for purposeful and intentional leadership in Nigeria, stressing that the country’s major challenge is not a lack of capable leaders, but the absence of continuity, genuine concern for citizens and sustainable governance.

Speaking at the Life Guide Colloquium in Lagos weekend where he presented his book, ‘Life Guide: Stories, Lessons and Insights to Empower Your Journey’, Adeyemi noted that Nigeria is richly blessed with human capital, but suffers from inconsistent leadership approaches that hinder national development.

According to him, many political leaders enter government without clear purpose, often abandoning the programmes of their predecessors to pursue personal agendas rather than building on existing achievements.

“We have amazing leaders in Nigeria, but what is lacking is intentionality and purposeful leadership,” he said. “One government comes with fantastic programmes, and immediately they leave office, the next person starts something new. That is why we don’t have continuity.”

He noted that sustainable leadership requires leaders who are genuinely concerned about people, committed to impact, and determined to leave lasting legacies.

Adeyemi described Nigeria as a country filled with enormous opportunities despite its challenges, noting that gaps in critical sectors create room for innovation and enterprise.

“This is one country where you can go to bed with nothing and wake up the next morning a millionaire because someone gives you an opportunity,” he said. “In places where everything already works, there may be fewer opportunities, but in Nigeria, there are many gaps to fill.”

Explaining the essence of the colloquium, Adeyemi said the event was designed to provide guidance and clarity for individuals navigating life, business, leadership, faith and nation building in an increasingly distracting world.

“We are trying to provide a compass through which people can navigate life,” he said. “There is so much noise and distraction around people today, and there is a need for clarity, purpose and direction.”

He emphasised the interconnectedness of leadership, faith, branding and nation building, arguing that no society can thrive without stable leadership, strong values and effective communication.

“You cannot build a nation without quality leadership, you cannot have personal clarity without faith in God, and you cannot do anything without marketing,” he stated.

Speaking on his book, Adeyemi said Life Guide was written to help readers gain personal clarity, build purposeful lives, and develop wisdom for growth across different areas of life.

According to him, the book challenges readers to rethink their approach to life, embrace integrity and live more intentionally.

Speaking to journalists, veteran comedian and entrepreneur, Atoyota Alleluya Akpobome, urged Nigerians to deliberately develop their talents and create opportunities that will benefit others, stressing that true success should inspire and empower more people.

He explained that influence is built when individuals intentionally nurture their potential until it becomes valuable and indispensable to society.

Addressing the theme of ‘Influence Engineering’, the comedian explained that talent alone is not enough, noting that individuals must continuously develop their abilities to the point where they become recognised assets.

“We are talking about mining your potential properly until it becomes an asset,” he said. “Potential is where to start from, but you have to develop it enough to the point where people begin to seek it for commercial or societal value.”

He stressed the need for Nigerians to appreciate and acknowledge people who create opportunities and contribute meaningfully to society, saying recognition encourages others to do the same.

Ali Baba maintained that recognising and rewarding positive contributions is essential for building a compassionate and progressive society where individuals are motivated to continue creating opportunities for others.