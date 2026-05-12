Group Raises  the Alarm Over Alleged  Plot to Destabilise APC Govs’ Forum

Oluwaseyi Adedotun

A group of professionals who are active in partisan politics, the Forum of Nigerian Professionals in Politics (FNPP), has alerted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to what it described as a calculated plot to destabilise the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) ahead of the 2027 general election.

The group warned that any move to weaken the leadership structure of the PGF could undermine the political coordination sustaining the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Renewed Hope Agenda.

In a statement jointly signed by the National Chairman of the group, Sani Magaji, and its Secretary, Ike Chidolue, the group described the development as “dangerous, strategic, and capable of weakening the political coordination presently driving the Renewed Hope Agenda nationwide.”

According to the FNPP statement, the PGF under the leadership of the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, alongside Governor Uba Sani as Deputy Chairman, has emerged as “one of the strongest stabilising political structures within the APC and the broader Renewed Hope political architecture nationally.”

The group stated that since Uzodimma assumed leadership of the forum, the PGF had witnessed “unprecedented expansion, stronger coordination among governors, broader coalition-building, deeper inclusiveness, and remarkable strategic alignment around the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Under his leadership, the PGF has become more disciplined, more cohesive, more strategic, and more effective in galvanizing support for President Tinubu across the federation,” the statement read.

The FNPP further claimed that the opposition recognised the political advantage a united and expanding PGF would present to the APC ahead of the 2027 elections, alleging that this was responsible for efforts to create instability within the forum.

“The opposition understands clearly that a stable, united, coordinated, and expanding PGF heading into 2027 represents a major political advantage for President Tinubu and the APC,” the group said.

Drawing parallels with events in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before the 2015 elections, the group referenced the removal of former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, from the leadership of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, arguing that the decision contributed to the collapse of the PDP’s dominance at the national level. “The APC must not repeat that mistake,” the statement added.

The FNPP warned that any attempt to “destabilise, weaken, undermine, or fracture” the current leadership of the PGF at this stage would be “politically immature, strategically dangerous, and capable of undermining the 2027 reelection project of the president.”

While acknowledging that governors may legitimately aspire to lead the forum in the future, the group stressed that “this is not the time for ego-driven calculations or internal political warfare.”

The group subsequently urged President Tinubu to intervene and ensure unity within the APC.

The statement read: “We, therefore, respectfully urge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to urgently wade into this matter and call all leaders within the progressive family to order.

“No personal ambition must become greater than the collective objective of sustaining the Renewed Hope Agenda and securing victory for the APC in 2027.

“The president must protect the structures that are working, and also protect the machinery stabilising the coalition.”

The FNPP reaffirmed its commitment to the continuity and consolidation of the Renewed Hope Agenda under President Tinubu’s leadership.