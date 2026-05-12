Hajj 2026: Flynas Transports 50.2% of Pilgrims to Saudi Arabia

Flynas has airlifted 50.25 per cent of its allocated Nigerian pilgrims to Saudi Arabia within one week for the 2026 Hajj, according to a statement signed by Mr. Mahmood Muhammad Abande of the Media Office of the airline.

The Saudi-designated Nigerian Hajj air carrier said it flew all the pilgrims directly to Madinah, Islam’s second-holiest city, ahead of the annual pilgrimage.

Flynas operated the second flight from Nigeria on May 4, 2026, by airlifting 418 Kebbi State pilgrims from the Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport, Birnin Kebbi, to Madinah.

The statement said Flynas had so far transported 6,149 intending pilgrims in 14 flights from Birnin Kebbi, Abuja, Lagos, and Minna, Niger State, to the holy land.

The breakdown shows that so far, a total of 2,988 Kebbi State pilgrims were airlifted; 2,379 from Ogun State, 424 from Nasarawa State, 345 from Niger State, and 13 NAHCON officials.

The Managing Director/CEO of First Planet Travels Limited and General Sales Agent (GSA) for Flynas in Nigeria, Alhaji Umar Kaila, was quoted as saying that the airline had deployed six aircraft for the 2026 operation in Nigeria.

He said the airline has lined up six wide-body Airbus A330 for the Hajj operation, explaining that four of the aircraft have 430 seating capacity each, while the remaining two have 345 each.

“The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has allocated 12, 210 intending pilgrims to Flynas for this year’s pilgrimage. The airline will airlift pilgrims from Kebbi, Lagos, Osun, Kaduna, Niger, Ogun and Nasarawa states,” Kaila said.

He said the airline has already organised refresher courses for its over 100 local Nigerian staff members ahead of the operation.

Kaila assured intending pilgrims of seamless outbound operation, saying the airline has put everything in place to ensure the comfort, safety and convenience of the Nigerian pilgrims.

Flynas has been in Nigeria since 2014 as part of the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia.

The airline boasts a fleet of more than 80 aircraft, operating over 1,500 weekly flights across 139 routes to more than 70 domestic and international destinations in 30 countries.