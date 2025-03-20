17 Acting LG Chairmen in Edo Defect to APC

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has thanked the councillors from various local government councils who were instrumental to the impeachment exercises in the councils and subsequent election of the new chairmen across the 17 local government areas of Edo State.

Okpebholo disclosed this while addressing chairmen of the 17 local government councils who in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said with this development, 2027 would be a reality for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election.

“2027 is a reality in Edo State as President Bola Amed Tinubu will continue in office. I charge the 17 of you today that the campaign for the election of President Bola Tinubu has started here today. Go back to your various local governments and erect his bill boards to draw home the message of re-electing President Tinubu.

“There is no vacancy in 2027 in Abuja. Those forming a political party now can’t rule us.

They ruled their States and the people suffered from kidnapping, but since they left offices, their states are now free. Such people can’t rule Nigeria,” he declared.

Receiving the defectors, the APC State Secretary, Mr. Lawrence Okah thanked the new members, urging them to unite with other members of the party as the administration of Governor Okpebholo has come to rescue the state from retrogression.

According to him, “The desire of the governor is to unite the state and ensure the people enjoy the dividends of democracy through his developmental strides.”

Responding on behalf of the Chairmen, the ALGON chairman and Chairman of Esan Central Local Government Area of Edo State, Hon. Kelvin Iyere thanked the governor and all APC party faithful for accepting them into the fold of the APC.

He noted that they decided to defect from PDP because of the crisis in their party and their love for the development that Governor Okpebholo has brought to Edo State.

Dignitaries at the event included the Deputy Governor, Hon. Dennis Idahosa, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Gani Adams, Secretary to the State Government, Musa Ikhilor, Members of the Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA), serving commissioners, other top government officials and APC party faithful among others.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has described defection as mere charade concerted the governor and his party, the APC to give an illegal outing a semblance truth.

The party in a statement by the Secretary of its Caretaker Committee, said instead of facing governance, Governor Okpebholo is busy dismantling democratically elected government at the grassroots, disregarding Supreme Court ruling on financial autonomy of LGCs.

He alleged that Governor Okpebholo summoned all councillors from the 18 local councils of Edo State, in a desperate attempt to woo them with N2 million each to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We condemn, in the strongest terms, the reckless use of state resources to purchase support and loyalty, while critical sectors of the state remain in dire need of government intervention, from security to public safety and order, revenue generation, education, and healthcare, among others,” Nehikhare said.