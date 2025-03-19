Why the Choice of Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas as Rivers State Sole Military Administrator 

Chiemelie Ezeobi

From all indications, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas’ (CFR), unwavering dedication to Nigeria exemplifies a lifetime of service that seems far from over.

From his distinguished naval career, where he safeguarded Nigeria’s maritime borders as a Chief of Naval Staff to his diplomatic role as High Commissioner to Ghana, strengthening international ties, Ibas has continually answered the call to serve.

Now, as the Military Administrator of Rivers State, he steps into yet another crucial role, bringing his wealth of experience in security, governance, and diplomacy to bear on one of Nigeria’s most strategic regions.

His trajectory suggests that as long as Nigeria faces challenges requiring seasoned leadership, Ibas will remain a key figure in shaping the nation’s future.

Born on September 27, 1960, in Nko, Cross River State, Nigeria, he has had a distinguished career in the Nigerian Navy and diplomatic service and his recent appointment as the Military Administrator of Rivers State on March 18, 2025, by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, underscores his extensive leadership experience and commitment to national service.

Enlisting in the Nigerian Defence Academy in 1979 as part of the 26th Regular Course, Ibas was commissioned as a Sub-Lieutenant in 1983.

Throughout his naval career, he undertook various courses both domestically and internationally, specialising in areas such as technical operations, pilot training, and underwater warfare.

His academic pursuits included studies at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, Kaduna, and the Amphibious Warfare School of the United States Marine Corps University in Quantico, Virginia.

In July 2015, Ibas was appointed as the 22nd Chief of Naval Staff by President Muhammadu Buhari. During his tenure, he implemented significant reforms to bolster Nigeria’s maritime security.

Under his leadership, the Nigerian Navy intensified operations against maritime crimes, leading to a notable reduction in piracy, oil theft, and smuggling activities in the Gulf of Guinea.

His strategic initiatives enhanced the operational capabilities of the navy, ensuring better protection of Nigeria’s territorial waters.

Following his retirement from active military service, Ibas was appointed as Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Ghana. In this diplomatic role, he focused on strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations.

His efforts included fostering collaborations to combat regional security challenges such as piracy in the Gulf of Guinea, human trafficking, and arms smuggling.

Ibas also prioritised the welfare of Nigerians residing in Ghana, engaging with the Nigerian community to address their concerns and promote their interests.

Some veterans who spoke to THISDAY on anonymity said Ibas’s appointment as the Military Administrator of Rivers State is a testament to his extensive leadership experience and strategic acumen.

His Full Profile

Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas was born on 27 September 1960 in Nko,Cross River State, South South Nigeria. He enlisted into the Nigerian Defence Academy as a member of 26 Regular Course on 20 June 1979 and was commissioned Sub-Lieutenant on 1 January 1983. The newly appointed Sole Administrator of Rivers State began his primary education at NkoPrimary School, Nko in 1966 and completed same at Big Qua Primary School, Calabar in 1971. He then proceeded to the prestigious Hope Waddell Training Institute Calabar from 1972 to 1976. Between 1977and 1979, he attended the School of Basic Studies Ogoja before proceeding to the Nigerian Defence Academy in 1979.

MILITARY COURSES ATTENDED AND QUALIFICATIONS

While in the Navy, the retired Admiral attended several military courses at home and abroad including the Sub-Lieutenant Technical Course at INS VENDURUTHY in India from April 1983 to May 1984 and Primary Pilot Training at the 301 Primary Flying Training School at Nigerian Air force Base in Kaduna from April 1986 – October 1987. He proceeded to the Command and Staff College, Jaji, Kaduna in January 1990 and completed the Junior Staff Course in June of the same year. In July 1992, the former Chief of the Naval Staff reported at the Amphibious Warfare School of the United States Marine Corps University in Quantico USA and graduated with a Diploma in Amphibious Warfare in May 1993. In February 1994, Vice Admiral Ibas commenced the Officers’ Long Course specializing in Under Water Warfare at the Underwater Warfare School, NNS QUORRA and completed same in February 1995. From August 1996 to July 1997, he returned to the prestigious Armed Forces Command and Staff College Jaji where he completed the Senior Staff Course with excellent grades. He is also an alumnus of the National Defence College Islamabad Pakistan having attended the National Defence Course from August 2005 to June 2006. In additionhe holds a Master’s Degree in Defence and Strategic Studies from Quaid-I-Azam University in Islamabad, Pakistan.

APPOINTMENTS HELD

Vice Admiral Ibas has held several appointments in the Nigerian Navy. As a Midshipman, he served onboard NNS RUWAN YARO, NNS OBUMA and NNS ARADU. He later served onboard NNS AYAM and NNS EKPE as a watch keeping officer after he was commissioned Sub-Lieutenant. He later became the Executive Officer of NNS SIRI, NNS EKUN and NNS AMBE between July 1993 and August 1996 as a Lieutenant Commander. He was the Commanding Officer of the Nigerian Navy Under Water Warfare School from August 1997 to September 1998 and thereafter, the Commanding Officer of the Forward Operating Base IBAKA from September 1998 to June 2000. Due to his outstanding performance on the Senior Staff Course, he was appointed as a Directing Staff at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji from June 2000 to June 2002. He later returned to the College in January 2009 as the Director of the Department of Maritime Warfare a position he held until November 2010. His last sojourn in the College was as Deputy Commandant from January to February 2014.

The Vice Admiral was the Naval Provost Marshal from April 2003 – June 2004 and was later thePrincipal Staff Officer to the then CNS from June 2004 – Jul 2005. He was the Command Operations Officer at the Headquarters Western Naval Command, Lagos from June to December 2006 and from December 2006 to January 2009, he was the Commander of the Naval Air Base, Ojo, and later appointed Chief Staff Officer at Headquarters, Naval Training Command from September 2010 to March 2011. In recognition of his versatility in staff duties and administration, Ibas was appointed to the Naval Headquarters first, as the Chief of Administration from March 2011 to February 2012 and later as the Navy Secretary from February 2012 to January 2013. Thereafter, he became the Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command from January 2013 to January 2014. The retired Vice Admiral was appointed Chief of Logistics in February 2014 and then the GMD/CEO of Nigerian Navy Holdings Limited in December of the same year. This was the appointment he held until he was appointed the 20th indigenous Chief of the Naval Staff on 13 July 2015. He retired from the Nigerian Navy on 29 January 2021 and was appointed Nigerian High Commissioner to Republic of Ghana from 2021 to 2023.

PROMOTIONS

Destined for greater heights, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas has always been promoted as at when due in all ranks. He was commissioned Sub-Lieutenant on 1 January 1983 and promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral on 28 June 2010 and elevated to the rank of Vice Admiral with effect from 13 August 2015.

AWARDS AND DECORATIONS

In the course of a distinguished service in the Nigerian Navy, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas has earned several prestigious awards including the Silver Jubilee Medal, ECOMOG Medal, Forces Service Star, Meritorious Service Star, Distinguished Service Star, General Service Star and Admiralty medal. Others are the Passed Staff Course (DAGGER) and a Fellow of the NDC.

PROFESSIONAL AFFILIATIONS

The newly appointed Sole Administrator of Rivers State is a member of some reputable professional organizations including the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) and the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Vice Admiral Ibas also attended some seminars and exhibitions at home and abroad. These include the 25th International Homeland Security Exhibition and the 3rd International Exhibition for Operational Units in Tel Aviv, Israel in June 2011. In August 2012, he also attended the London International Leadership Course in London, England. He was in United States of America in January 2013 for a Capacity Development Course at Harvard Kennedy School, thus making him an alumnus of the Harvard Kennedy School in the USA.

HOBBIES

Vice Admiral Ibas enjoys reading, watching documentaries and playing golf.

MARITAL STATUS

Vice Admiral Ibok–Ete Ekwe Ibas is a practicingChristian who is happily married to Mrs Theresa Ibas. The marriage is blessed with children.

SOCIAL CLUB MEMBERSHIP

*​Paul Haris Fellow Rotary Club International.

*​Member Ikoyi Club.

*​Member IBB Golf Club.

*​Member Ibom Golf Club.

FELLOW

*​Certified Institute of Shipping.

*​Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered).

*​International Institute of Professional Security.

*​Member – US Naval Institute.