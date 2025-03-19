Tinubu Swears-in Ibok-Ete Ibas as Rivers Sole Administrator

.Vice Admiral Ibas pledges to work with stakeholders to restore peace

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday sworn in former Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, as Sole Administrator of Rivers State.

The brief ceremony was witnessed by Attorney General of the Federation and Justice Minister, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga and other aides of the President at the State House, Abuja

President Tinubu had in a nationwide broadcast on Tuesday evening declared a state of emergency in Rivers State to address the protracted political logjam between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the Rivers State House of Assembly members, even after the Supreme Court’s pronouncement.



In proclaiming the six-month State of Emergency, President Tinubu said the state’s security situation and political tension necessitated his intervention to forestall a total breakdown of law and order.

Ibas, born September 27, 1960, with a rich experience serving the nation was commissioned as a sub-lieutenant in the Nigerian Navy in 1983 and held various command positions until President Muhammadu Buhari appointed him Chief of Naval Staff from August 2015 to 2021.

After Vice-admiral Ibas retired from service, President Buhari appointed him the Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana between 2021 and 2023.



Addressing newsmen after being sworn-in, Ibas outlined his immediate priorities for the troubled state.

Commenting on government expectations from him, he acknowledged the challenging circumstances that led to his appointment, saying, “We know the circumstances that brought us here.”



He stressed the need for restoring law and order in the state.

According to him: “For any meaningful activities to take place in Rivers State, maintaining peace, order, security, and stability is the utmost task.”

Ibas pledged to collaborate with stakeholders to achieve these goals, ensuring stability for both the people of Rivers State and Nigeria at large.

His words: “I think for any meaningful activities to take place in Rivers state, that is the utmost task that I have to work together with all other stakeholders to ensure that we bring peace, order and security and stability to the people and government of River State and Nigeria at large”.